United Battery Metals Appoints New Director

VANCOUVER, October 22, 2018 - United Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: UBM, OTC: UBMCF, FWB: 0UL) ("UnitedBattery Metals" or the "Company") announces board changes: George Sharpehas resigned as a director of the Company and the board has appointed Michael Dehnto serve as a director filling the vacancy created by Mr. Sharpe's resignation.

Mr. Dehn has over 25 years of experience inthe mining industry. Mr. Dehn has spent the majority of his career working withGoldcorp Inc. Between 1994 and 2005, he worked as an Exploration Geologist and lateras a Senior Geologist with Goldcorp Inc. His expertise lies in grassroots to advancedminerals exploration, marketing, mineral processing and financing of junior miningcompanies.

In previous roles with other mining and explorationcompanies, Mr. Dehn has been instrumental in their positioning for both strategicand operational successes. He has proven himself a trusted industry advisor - introducingunique investor groups often outside the mining arena to new opportunities in themining and exploration space. He has been a director of publicly traded and privatejunior mining companies, with listings on the North American and European stockexchanges.

Mr. Dehn holds a B.Sc. degree in Earth Sciencesfrom the University of Waterloo. Mr. Dehn is currently running as a mayoral candidatefor the city of Erin, Ontario. His platform is based on the values he has learnedas a leader in the capital markets - in particular, accountability, compliance,ethics, and communication.

"Michael is a perfect addition to ourboard," commented Matthew Rhoades, Chief Executive Officer of United Battery Metals."His leadership positions and experience with top tier mining companies suchas Goldcorp Inc. together with his strong and varied non-executive background willfurther enhance the expertise of the Company's board."

The Company would like to thank Mr. Sharpe for his contributionto the Company and is pleased to announce that Mr. Sharpe had agreed to remain asan advisor to the board given his extensive experience with the listed mining companies.

The Company's common shares trade on the OTC Markets GroupInc.'s over-the-counter market in the United States and are DTC eligible with theDepository Trust Company (DTC), under the symbol UBMCF.

