Superior to Lithium, Element 23 Shakes the Energy Sector

LONDON, October 22, 2018 -

It's no longer a technological maybe. Vanadium is here, and the lithium sector should be concerned. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ), First Vanadium Corp. (OTC:CCCCF), Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK), Magna International (NYSE:MGA), Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG).

The energy storage market is expected to reach $13-billion by 2025. And renewable energy, and the batteries behind the electric vehicle revolution are about to change forever.

Right now, the future is about vanadium. Its price has more than doubled in the past year and supply is getting tighter by the day. And one little-known explorer in Colorado has just unearthed a potential huge vanadium reserve.

United Battery Metals (UBM, UBMCF) is potentially poised to be the only U.S. source of this most precious of rare earth metals.

Welcome to the Wray Mesa Project in Montrose County, Colorado, where UBMCF is sitting on a massive estimated reserve of 2.7 million pounds of vanadium (along with over 500,000 tons of uranium as a bonus). (Source 43-101 report authored by Anthony Adkins in 2013.)

That may mean an American source of the rare earth metal powering the "liquid electricity" breakthrough. It makes the electric vehicle push look like child's play. It doesn't get any more strategic than this.



Here are 5 reasons to keep a close eye on United Battery Metals (UBM, UBMCF) as the next battery revolution begins:

#1 Billionaire Miners, World Leaders Swarming on Vanadium

It's impossible to talk about vanadium without talking about Robert Friedland. The legendary mining billionaire and recipient of the 2017 Northern Miner's Lifetime Achievement Award knows vanadium is revolutionary, evolutionary and very likely a game changer in energy.



Obama even said "vanadium redox fuel cells" was "one of the coolest things I've ever said out loud".



First developed by NASA for aerospace applications, vanadium redox fuel cell batteries now have a much bigger-and broader-future. And late last year, Trump signed an executive order to develop a federal strategy to ensure "secure and reliable supplies" of critical minerals, including vanadium because the U.S. is reliant 100 percent on imports of these minerals.



#2 Vanadium Is The Missing Link That's Just Been Found Right At Home

Vanadium redox batteries ("VRB") like Cellcube will be used in car-charging stations worldwide. Cellcube's batteries are already installed in 130 places across 24 countries-and counting and United Battery Metals (UBM, UBMCF) is hoping to capitalize on growing demand.

There are the Tesla batteries acting as backup for a wind farm in Australia. There's PG&E building the world's biggest battery in California to store electricity for its grid. And there's the $3 billion project to turn the Hoover Dam into one big battery.

It's possible because vanadium flow batteries store their energy in tanks. The fluid (electrolyte) that transfers charges inside a battery flows from one tank through the system and back again, making a closed circuit. They can charge and discharge simultaneously.

For renewable energy it is a game-changer. VRBs will forever change the storage capacity of wind and solar energy, making them more reliable and cheaper.

Vanadium is superior to lithium in so many ways.

Its longevity is infinite

It's not explosive, flammable or toxic (no corrosive salts that come with lithium)

Not only can it be scaled up cheaply, but it's actually cheaper to scale it up, making it the antithesis of lithium

This last point, and the real kicker is this: Vanadium batteries are already providing complete energy storage systems for $500 per kilowatt hour. In less than a year, that should be down to $300. By 2020, this could be $150/kilowatt hour.

#3 A Game-Changing Colorado Property

There's an indicated resource of 500,000 pounds of uranium and an estimated resource of 2.7mm pounds of vanadium at United Battery Metals (UBM, UBMCF) Wray Mesa Project in Colorado.

The mineral resource base estimate here was made using a 739-drill hole database showing an indicated resource of approximately 500,000 pounds of uranium and an estimated resource of some 2.7 million pounds of vanadium.

With current ferro vanadium prices at $79 per kilogram, 2.7 million pounds (1,227,000 Kg) would be a $96M gross take for a company that has a market cap of roughly $20 million. Ferro vanadium is an alloy made from vanadium and iron. Current unprocessed vanadium prices are about $18.50 per pound. And that's not even considering new exploration.

Nor does United Battery Metals (UBM, UBMCF) have all its eggs in a single rare earth's basket: This was originally a uranium resource, and this is a double win because vanadium can also be used in nuclear energy.

#4 Vanadium Prices Under Severe Pressure

Vanadium prices soared more than 130 percent in the past year, outperforming other battery metals like cobalt, lithium and nickel. By January of this year, prices of ferro-vanadium (VAN-FERRO-LON) had hit a nine-year high of $59/kg. They've gained $20 since then.

#5 The Super-Charged Electric Evolution

The world doesn't just need a ton of batteries anymore-it needs scale, and lithium won't cut it.

Tesla's battery Gigafactory in Nevada has seen a lot of press. But it's nothing compared to the vanadium redux-flow battery factory belonging to Rongke Power in China. It covers an area bigger than 20 soccer fields.

Having a primary supply of vanadium electrolyte is key to winning this game, and United Battery Metals has already staked out America's key strategic patch in Colorado.

Today, nearly all of the world's vanadium comes from South Africa, China and Russia. The U.S. has been missing out on this revolution, but with its first vanadium resource identified, and the trade war with China heating up, the timing could not be better for UBM.

In United Battery Metals (UBM, UBMCF), there is a team of experienced rare earth geologists sitting on the only American vanadium that experts know about.

Now that the Chinese are pushing vanadium religiously, the U.S. needs to catch up. A $10-million market cap company sitting on an estimated resource of 2.7 million pounds of vanadium will help it do that.



Other companies poised to transform the energy and mining industries:



Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) Cameco is one of the largest global producers and sellers of uranium and nuclear fuel. Its operating uranium properties include the McArthur River/Key Lake, Cigar Lake, and Rabbit Lake properties located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska.



While many analysts see low uranium prices as a problem for miners, the OPEC -like move from world uranium leader Kazakhstan to bump prices has benefited Cameco and its peers significantly.



First Vanadium Corp (OTC:CCCCF) is a full-blown mining company based in North America. The company engages in the exploration for copper, zinc, silver, gold, and of course, vanadium.

Recently, First Vanadium reported its Phase 2 drill results for its massive Nevada-based vanadium project, exceeding initial expectations. CEO Paul Cowley noted, "The higher grades in a second twinned hole are very promising indicators for our project."



Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK): Teck Resources is a diversified miner with years of experience producing a variety of metals, including two vital ingredients in the EV revolution, copper and zinc.

In late August, Teck suffered a slight production hiccup as wildfires wreaked havoc on the British Colombia province. After a brief outage, however, the company's lead smelting operations are back up and running.

Currently, Teck is looking to begin its ambitious $4.8 billion upgrade of the Quebrada Blanca copper mine in northern Chile, though the company has yet to set an exact start date.



Magna International (NYSE:MGA) is based in Aurora, Ontario. The global automotive supplier is gutsy and innovative--and definitely tuned to the obvious future--clean transportation. A great catalyst is its development of a combo electric/hydrogen vehicle--a fuel cell range-extended EV (FCREEV). It's not going to produce them (for now, at least) but plans to use the model to show off its engineering and design prowess and produce elements of the electric drivetrain and contract manufacturing.

Magna was hit hard by the recent round of tariffs, outlook remains positive thanks to its ambitious plans to provide thermoplastic liftgates for the growing SUV/compact SUV market.



Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG): This impressive Canadian company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas.. Additionally, construction and engineering activities at its top location continue to advance, and commercial production is targeted for this year.

Pretium Resources' efforts are clearly paying off, with another strong quarterly report surpassing analysts' estimates.



By. Charles Kennedy

