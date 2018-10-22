American Pacific Mining Issues Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, Oct. 22, 2018 - American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD / FWB: 1QC / OTCPK: USGDF) (“APM” or the “Company”) is pleased to issue this corporate update following an active exploration season. APM completed >10,000 feet of rc and core drilling at the Tuscarora Gold Project, 50km northwest of Elko, Nevada. In addition to successfully confirming previous high-grade at Tuscarora in the South Navajo zone, APM extended the known mineralization 450m to the North with hole APTU-013. The project, a high-level, low-sulfidation, epithermal gold prospect, is located in the historic jurisdiction known as the Tuscarora Mining District. The Property lies at the foot of Mount Blitzen on the eastern slope of the Northern Tuscarora Range, an area known for extensive precious metals exploration and mining in the past.



Tuscarora Gold Project Drilling 2018





Warwick Smith, CEO and Director, commented: “The plan in the near term is to complete a CSAMT survey across the Tuscarora property, and then shortly thereafter begin Phase 2 drilling. CSAMT will assist in generating those drill targets, in particular for the numerous veins that have not been tested previously.”

Once the CSAMT is complete the Company intends to permit and plan a 20,000ft drill campaign. The Tuscarora property tripled in size in March of this year, and a comprehensive Controlled-Source Audio Magnetotelluric Technique (CSAMT) survey across the entire property has never been done before. This type of survey involves transmitting a controlled electric signal at a series of frequencies into the ground from one location and then measuring the received electric and magnetic fields from another location. On July 18, 2018, APM identified a series of veins that were tested and locally mined where exposed at the surface in the late 1800s, but minimally explored when they dipped under pediment gravel.

Corporate Highlights:

Began trading on the CSE under the symbol “USGD” March 8, 2018; Announced German Trading Symbol March 29, 2018 “1QC”; DTC eligibility announced September 17, 2018 on the OTC under symbol “USGDF”

Expanded Tuscarora Gold Project property by an additional 67 claims to a total of 91 claims, 1,818 acres

Permitted and completed a >10,000 ft drill program at Tuscarora, including Metallic Screens on select results

Drill results and details from the Phase 1 campaign and follow up Metallic Screen results can be found at these links below:

June 28, 2018: American Pacific Mining Drills 16 g/t Gold over 1.5 Meters at Tuscarora August 15, 2018: American Pacific Mining Drills 1.5m at 18.40 g/t Au and 9.1m at 5.88 g/t Au at Tuscarora October 9, 2018: American Pacific Mining Upgrades Gold Interval to 27.2 g/t Gold over 1.5m in re-assayed Screen Metallic

Refer to this link for more information https://americanpacific.ca/projects/tuscarora/

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Eric Saderholm, P.Geo., the designated Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101.

About Us

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a gold explorer focused on precious metal opportunities in the Western United States. Tuscarora is a high-grade, early stage gold project located in a prime precious metal district in Nevada, only 35km northeast of the Carlin trend, 20km southwest of the Jerritt Canyon deposit, and 50km east-northeast of the Midas deposit. American Pacific is Eyeing a Gold Discovery amidst gold’s next bull market.

On Behalf of the Board of American Pacific Mining Corp.



"Warwick Smith"

CEO & Director



