Regulus Provides Update with Respect to Aldebaran Distribution to Regulus Shareholders and Receipt of Conditional Listing Approval for Aldebaran Resources Inc.

VANCOUVER, Oct. 22, 2018 - Regulus Resources Inc. ("Regulus" or the "Company") (TSX-V: REG) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has issued its conditional listing approval for the previously-announced spinout transaction of certain assets into Aldebaran Resources Inc. ("Aldebaran") pursuant to the plan of arrangement involving Regulus, Aldebaran and Sibanye Gold Limited (the "Arrangement"). Details of the Arrangement were described in the Company's information circular dated August 22, 2018 which was mailed to its shareholders and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Closing of the Arrangement is expected to occur on October 25, 2018 (the "Effective Date" or the "Distribution Date") which would also constitute the distribution date of the common shares of Aldebaran ("Aldebaran Shares") to the Regulus shareholders under the Arrangement.



As announced previously, holders of record of Regulus common shares ("Regulus Shares") as of the close of business on September 28, 2018 will be entitled to receive Aldebaran Shares on the Distribution Date. The Company expects the Aldebaran Shares to begin trading approximately five business days following the Effective Date under the symbol "ALDE". Listing of the Aldebaran Shares on the TSXV is subject to a number of customary conditions which are expected to be fulfilled by the Effective Date.

In connection with the receipt of TSXV conditional listing approval for the Aldebaran Shares, the trading halt on the Regulus Shares is expected to be lifted and trading is expected to resume shortly.

John Black, CEO of Regulus, commented as follows:

"We wish to thank our shareholders for their patience and assure them this unanticipated delay has not hindered either company's business or prospects. In particular, Regulus has continued its current drill program on the AntaKori project, with further results expected in the near future, and Aldebaran has continued planning for a drill program on the Altar project which is expected to be commence in January."

For further information on Regulus or Aldebaran, please consult Regulus' website at www.regulusresources.com or contact:

