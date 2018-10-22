First Energy Intersects Anomalous Cobalt, Copper, and Nickel in Channel Samples at Phyllis Cobalt Property in Ontario

VANCOUVER, Oct. 22, 2018 - First Energy Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: FE) (the "Company) is pleased to announce that it has received assay results of Phase 2 exploration work at its Phyllis Cobalt Property (the "Phyllis Property") in Ontario. The highlights of sampling include a 4m intersection with 0.08% Cobalt (Co), 0.39% Copper (Cu), and 0.11% Nickel (Ni), including 1m @ 0.24% Co, 0.39% Cu, and 0.19% Nickel (Ni) (See attached Map for Sampling Location). The mineralization is hosted within a highly altered and fractured gabbro.

The work accomplished during Phase II exploration expanded the original Phyllis Central trench to a 32m x 38m wide zone to increase the company's geological understanding of the intrusion and delineate the cobalt-copper-nickel mineralization. During this phase, 22 channel samples were taken testing various styles of disseminated, semi-massive, and massive sulphide mineralization. The company was successful to determine constraints on cobalt and other base metal mineralization. The size of the mineralization halo is unknown as it is largely covered by overburden on the northeast end of the trench created during Phase II. The company will continue to delineate this mineralization zone with continued exploration.

All samples from this work were analyzed at Agat Laboratories, Mississauga, Ontario. Agat is a Canadian accredited laboratory which is also accredited / certified for ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 9001:2015 standards for specific tests. The samples were tested using method: Sodium Peroxide Fusion - ICP-OES/ICP-MS Finish. The laboratories have its own quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) program for sample handling, preparation, analysis and data reporting.

Mr. Gurminder Sangha, CEO of First Energy Metals stated that, "We are very pleased with the success of exploration program at Phyllis Cobalt Property. The mineralization identified in Phase 1 work has shown further extension and is still open to the east and northeastern side. Anomalous values of nickel is another interesting target for future work. The Company is planning to drill the main mineralization area and carry out ground geophysical survey to see extension of the mineralized zone."

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alexander Pleson, P.Geo., a qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101 who works as consultant with the Company. The exploration work is being carried out under his supervision.

About First Energy Metals Limited.

First Energy Metals Ltd. is a junior resource company engaged in the exploration and development of energy metals such as lithium, cobalt, and graphite within its property portfolio in North America. The Company's goal is to acquire prospective technology metals projects and develop them. The Company currently holds an option to acquire 100% interest in Phyllis Cobalt property in Ontario, Canada, in addition to the recently optioned Russel Graphite Property in Gatineau area of Quebec. First Energy Metals Ltd. (formerly "Agave Silver ") was incorporated on October 12, 1966 in the Province of British Columbia. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FE and are also listed on the US OTC Markets (Pink) as ASKDF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as A2JC89.

