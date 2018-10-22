Brixton Metals Drills Multi-kilogram Silver and 1.9 Percent Cobalt at its Hudson Bay Project

VANCOUVER, Oct. 22, 2018 - Brixton Metals Corp. (TSXV: BBB) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce additional drill results from its wholly owned Hudson Bay project located in the Cobalt Camp, Ontario, Canada.

Highlights from 11 drill holes

Drill hole HB18-31 intersected one metre of 3,290 g/t silver, 0.29% nickel and 0.14% cobalt within 2.00m of 1,667.30 g/t silver, 0.15% nickel and 0.07% cobalt from 22m depth

Drill hole HB-18-34 intersected one metre of 1.96% cobalt and 16.20 g/t silver from 80m depth

Drill hole HB-18-26 intersected four metres of 536.50 g/t silver from 45m depth, including 1,285 g/t silver over 1.00m

Chairman and CEO of Brixton, Gary R. Thompson stated, “Brixton continues to encounter very high grade silver and cobalt mineralization around the historic workings at the Hudson Bay mine and have defined a number veins. These high grade results are at shallow depths as stated in the table below ranging from 22m to 80m drill depth. We believe that this area warrants further drilling to expand on these trends. Given the current copper and cobalt prices, the 1.96% cobalt equates to 19.6% copper, which is significant. The long term demand for cobalt remains strong.”



Table of Select Drill Highlights, Hudson Bay Mine Project

Hole From To Interval Silver Cobalt Nickel Copper ID (m) (m) (m) g/t % % % HB-18-26 39.00 40.00 1.00 467.00 HB-18-26 45.00 49.00 4.00 536.50 including 47.00 48.00 1.00 1285.00 HB-18-27 22.00 24.00 2.00 402.50 HB-18-28 42.00 43.00 1.00 477.00 HB-18-28 50.00 52.00 2.00 160.65 HB-18-31 22.00 24.00 2.00 1667.30 0.07 0.15 including 22.00 23.00 1.00 3290.00 0.14 0.29 HB-18-33 79.00 80.52 1.52 29.80 0.08 1.50 HB-18-34 73.00 74.00 1.00 4.80 0.11 0.21 HB-18-34 75.10 76.00 0.90 23.90 0.83 HB-18-34 80.00 81.00 1.00 16.20 1.96

Holes HB 25, 29, 30 and 32 returned insignificant results. True widths have not been determined at this time.



During 2018, Brixton has drilled approximately 4,012 metres at the Hudson Bay project. Drilling at the Hudson Bay project was designed to test for additional silver and cobalt mineralization near the historic workings.

Plan Map of Select Drill Results, Hudson Bay Project http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/PlanmapOctv2.jpg

Mineralization in holes 26 to 31 is hosted in Huronian conglomerates which are typically green to grey, predominately massive and matrix supported with subrounded polymictic clasts ranging from a few mm and up to 12cm in diameter. Mineralization usually consists of finely disseminated silver and cobalt minerals as well as associated with carbonate veining ranging from a few mm and up to 1cm in thickness. Vein behaviour can vary as they come in a variety of orientations from 40-60 degrees and thickness.

In holes 33 and 34, mineralization is hosted in fault zones and fault breccia within mafic volcanic units intercalated with graphitic schist. Visible mineralization includes predominantly chalcopyrite, sphalerite and pyrite interstitial to brecciated “clasts” or in carbonate veins as seen in portions of healed fault breccia. Some mineralization is included in largely massive, blocky carbonaceous interflow sediments. Chalcopyrite is finely disseminated and concentrated closely to the interpreted fault at 79m in hole 34. Cobalt mineralization in more competent interflow sediments was observed to be semi-massive veins up to 2cm thick with fine grained disseminated silver arsenides/smaltite adjacent to metal veins.

Mineralization in hole 35 is hosted in mafic volcanics. Cobalt mineralization in this unit is found at boundary of pink quartz carbonate veins with finely disseminated smaltite in broken pieces surrounding veining. Trace amounts of chalcopyrite were also seen in brecciated portions of the interval.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Sealed samples were shipped by the Company geologists to ALS Minerals preparation lab in Sudbury, Ontario. ALS Minerals Laboratories are registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Blank, duplicate and certified reference materials were inserted into the sample stream. Analysis for gold was done by Fire Assay with AA finish. All other elements were analyzed by Aqua Regia Digest with ICP-AES finish. Cobalt over-limits were analyzed with Sodium Peroxide Fusion and AES finish. Silver over-limits were analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Base metal over-limits were analyzed with Aqua Regia Digest and AES finish. A copy of the QAQC protocols can be viewed at the Company’s website.

Mr. Sorin Posescu, P.Geo, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 standards and has reviewed and approved this news release.

About the Langis and Hudson Bay Silver – Cobalt Project

Brixton’s wholly owned Langis and Hudson Bay past producing mines are located 500km north from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The cobalt-silver mineralization occurs as steeply-moderately and in some cases shallow dipping veins and as disseminations within any of the three main rock types: Archean volcanics, Coleman Member sediments and Nipissing diabase. The Langis mine produced 10.4Moz of silver at 25 oz/t Ag and 358,340 pounds of cobalt and the Hudson Bay mine produced 6.4 Moz of silver at 123 oz/t Ag and 185,570 pounds of cobalt. Historically, the Cobalt Camp produced 50M pounds of cobalt as a by-product of 500M ounces of silver production.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its gold and silver projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects, the Thorn gold-silver and the Atlin gold projects located in NWBC, the Langis-Hudson Bay silver-cobalt project in Ontario and the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project in NW Montana, USA. The Company is actively seeking JV partners to advance one or more of its projects. Brixton Metals Corp. shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB. For more information about Brixton please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: info@brixtonmetals.com

For Investor Relations please contact Mitchell Smith at mitchell.smith@brixtonmetals.com or 604- 630-9707

