Prize Mining Engages Link Media, LLC to Provide Market Awareness to the USA Market

CALGARY, Oct. 22, 2018 - PRIZE MINING CORPORATION ("Prize" or the "Company") (TSXV:PRZ) (OTCQB:PRZFF) (MQSP:GR:FRANKFURT) is pleased to announce that it has retained Link Media, LLC ("Link Media") to further build awareness and provide communications and market awareness services aimed at maintaining and building the profile of Prize among existing and potential shareholders.

Link Media will arrange and disseminate independent third-party research articles. Each article will be reviewed and approved by the Company and will be subject to editorial control to maintain consistency amongst the published material to ensure that information is consistent with the Company's public disclosure filings on SEDAR.

Link Media is an arm's-length service provider to the Company for an indefinite term and will be paid $100,000 USD in cash under the engagement for its services to the Company funded from the Company's general working capital. To the knowledge of the Company, Link Media does not own any of the Company's securities.

"We are currently drilling at two highly prospective properties in Mexico and British Columbia and the retention of Link Media to assist in communicating our story to the US market is part of our overall strategy to build the profile of our company" said Mike McPhie, President and CEO of Prize Mining "Every company in our business is competing for attention and we believe that the potential of our copper and gold/silver properties needs to be matched with a comprehensive marketing and awareness campaign that is intended to help create shareholder value."

About Link Media, LLC

Link Media is a financial services company specializing in communications and market awareness located in New York. Link Media ensures that public companies are provided with the right strategies and tools to interact with the media and the investor community effectively conveying the company's investment message.

About Prize Mining Corporation

Prize is a junior mining issuer whose common shares trade on the OTC Markets Group Inc.'s over-the-counter market in the United States and are DTC eligible with the Depository Trust Company (DTC), under the symbol PRZFF. The Company is also listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Prize is focused on the exploration and development of the Manto Negro Copper Property in Mexico and the Kena-Toughnut Gold Property in BC. Find out more at: www.prizemining.com

Reader Advisory

Forward-Looking Statements. This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or "could" occur.

The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Prize, including the 2018 drilling programs on Prize's Manto Negro Property and Kena-Toughnut Property. Although Prize believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Prize can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. There is no assurance that the result of these exploration programs will be successful. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, exploration risks and that required regulatory and third-party approvals and consents are not obtained on terms satisfactory to the parties within the timelines provided.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

