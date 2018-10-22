Goondicum Processing Facility Commences Wet Commissioning

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2018 - Melior Resources Inc. (TSXV: “MLR”) (“Melior” or the “Company”) today updated the market about the progress being made at its Goondicum Ilmenite Project towards the commencement of production.



ROM Drive Over Unit and Scrubbers



Thickeners and Clarified water reticulation



Floc and watershed reagents unloading, mixing and dosing



Ilmenite drying and storage area



Ilmenite drying circuit



Ilmenite dePhos circuit



Wet commissioning WCP





Progress as at 19th October

The Goondicum construction project remains on budget and on schedule for start of ilmenite and apatite production in November 2018.

This week the construction team was joined on site by the newly assembled operations team as they started to take over control of the processing facility and commenced wet commissioning. Wet commissioning involves running water through the plant in order to test all pumps, pipelines and installed processing equipment for leaks, correct installation and any equipment manufacturing defects. Dry commissioning of the newly installed ROM drive over hopper facility was also successfully completed this week.

The construction team will begin to be decommissioned from site this coming week and training for the operational team has commenced and will be an on-going part of the wet commissioning period.

Mark McCauley, Melior CEO, said, “We are now entering a very exciting phase of the project restart and everything is currently proceeding to plan. I would like to thank our Construction Manager, Gerry Finch, for the effort he has put in over the last six months and the exceptional job he and his team have done throughout construction. Gerry and his team have provided a ready to commission plant on time and on budget with no lost time safety incidents to date. This sets a very positive scene for the next phase of the operation and I am sure the quality of the work done to date will be reflected in a smooth commissioning.”

Construction Photos Below

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fd47e8f-375a-4c88-a6d4-ce83955671dc

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1f3ed52-4bd9-4fc3-8117-1fe7fd555547

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6a86947-955e-43e5-b6b2-62d3f99bd134

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a1d9678-fc04-40a3-950b-dfb3732542fe

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd22154d-bdba-4229-bd93-5218f6173e80

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/126c3f09-c84a-4f30-a752-4e532a3b7e5a

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8a37ff9-1352-42be-a832-d2f36d7cdafb

About Melior

Melior is the owner and operator of the Goondicum ilmenite and apatite mine strategically located in Queensland Australia. Further details on Melior and the Goondicum mine can be found at www.meliorresources.com and regulatory filings are available on SEDAR.

Melior is incorporated under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and has a registered office in Toronto, Ontario. Melior is classified as a Tier 1 Mining Issuer under the policies of the TSX-V.

For further information please contact:

MELIOR RESOURCES INC.

Mark McCauley

Chief Executive Officer

+61 7 3233 6300

mark.mccauley@meliorresources.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.