Golden Arrow Cancels Financing

VANCOUVER, Oct. 22, 2018 - Golden Arrow Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GRG, FSE: GAC, OTCQB: GARWF), “Golden Arrow” or the “Company” announces that further to the private placement announced on September 21, 2018, the Company has decided at this time not to proceed with the financing due to the current adverse mining market conditions.



Golden Arrow currently has the financial resources in place to execute the Company’s capex funding requirements for Puna Operations Inc. and other near term objectives. The Company would like to thank the investors that had expressed an interest in this financing.

About Golden Arrow:

Golden Arrow Resources Corp. is an exploration company earning production income. The Company has a successful track record of creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits. Golden Arrow owns a 25% share of Puna Operations Inc., a joint venture operated by SSR Mining, with more than 8 years of forecast production and upside potential at the Pirquitas - Chinchillas silver mining project. Golden Arrow is actively exploring on its more than 200,000 hectares of properties in Argentina. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

