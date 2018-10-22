Kibali Set for Another Record Quarter

JERSEY, October 22, 2018 - The Kibali gold mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo is continuing to deliver performance improvements across the board and is expected to post record results for the quarter to September, Randgold Resources chief executive Mark Bristow said here today.

Speaking at a briefing for local media, Bristow said the mine was operating at or above its designed throughput, recovery and hoisting capacity on the back of the ramp-up in underground production, access to higher grade underground ore and the optimisation of its automated materials handling system.

"This confirms our mid-year view that Kibali is trending to significantly outperform its full-year production guidance of 730 000 ounces," Bristow said.

"During this time the mine also successfully transitioned from contractor mining underground to owner mining by an all-Kibali and almost entirely Congolese team, and commissioned its third hydropower station, Azambi. It is worth noting that this is the first industrial-size power plant built by Congolese contractors, and the expertise they gained in the process augurs well for the development of the country’s engineering sector."

Please click on, or paste the following link in to your web browser to view the full announcement;

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8012E_1-2018-10-22.pdf

ENQUIRIES:

Mark Bristow

Kibali chairman & Randgold CEO

+44 788 071 1386 Willem Jacobs

Randgold GM operations Central & East Africa

+243 820 678 040 Kathy du Plessis

Randgold investor & media relations

+44 20 7557 7738

randgold@dpapr.com

Website:

www.randgoldresources.com Graham Shuttleworth

Randgold financial director

+44 779 771 1338 Cyrille Mutombo

Randgold country manager DRC

+243 990 104 774 / +243 815 842 990

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Randgold Resources Ltd.