Kibali Set for Another Record Quarter

18:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

JERSEY, October 22, 2018 - The Kibali gold mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo is continuing to deliver performance improvements across the board and is expected to post record results for the quarter to September, Randgold Resources chief executive Mark Bristow said here today.

Speaking at a briefing for local media, Bristow said the mine was operating at or above its designed throughput, recovery and hoisting capacity on the back of the ramp-up in underground production, access to higher grade underground ore and the optimisation of its automated materials handling system.

"This confirms our mid-year view that Kibali is trending to significantly outperform its full-year production guidance of 730 000 ounces," Bristow said.

"During this time the mine also successfully transitioned from contractor mining underground to owner mining by an all-Kibali and almost entirely Congolese team, and commissioned its third hydropower station, Azambi. It is worth noting that this is the first industrial-size power plant built by Congolese contractors, and the expertise they gained in the process augurs well for the development of the country’s engineering sector."

