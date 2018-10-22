Acquisition of Ordinary Shares of Altus Strategies PLC

DIDCOT, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / October22, 2018 / Steven Poulton announces that on October 19 2018, he purchased 795,431 Ordinary Shares ("Shares") of Altus Strategies Plc (the "Company") (TSX-V: ALTS) at an aggregate price of £0.0322 per Share (being C$0.055 per Share at the then prevailing £/C$ foreign exchange rate).
Immediately prior to the purchase of the Shares, Mr. Poulton controlled a total of 24,354,569 Shares in the Company, representing approximately 13.70% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares of 177,782,686 Shares. After the Share purchase Mr. Poulton controlled an aggregate of 25,150,000 Shares, representing approximately 14.15% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares.
The purchase of the Shares by Mr. Poulton was primarily made for investment purposes. Mr. Poulton may increase or decrease his investment in the Company from time to time according to market conditions or other relevant factors.
Mr. Poulton is issuing this news release pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the related early warning report (the "Report") will be issued and filed by Mr. Poulton on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile.
The Company's head office is located at 14 Station Road, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7LL, United Kingdom. For further information or to obtain a copy of the Report, contact Kim Casswell, the administrative secretary of the Company at: kcasswell@seabordservices.com.
