Rumble Resources Ltd: Exploration Update

Perth, Australia - Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) ("Rumble" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities.In line with Rumble's strategy of generating and drill testing a pipeline of exploration projects capable of high-grade world-class discoveries, Rumble recently completed RC drill programs on the Braeside and Nemesis projects, and is fast tracking drill targetting on the Barramine, Munarra Gully, Earaheedy, Long Lake and Panache Projects.HighlightsBraeside Zn-Pb-Cu-Ag-V Project- RC drilling completed on E45/2032 with 14 (fourteen) targets tested over a strike of 35km within a mineralised corridor up to 6km in width at Braeside.o A total of 61 (sixty-one) slimline RC drill-holes were completed for 5108m.o Drill assays expected by late November.- Stream sediment sampling programme completed on E45/4874 - Final results and interpretation pending.Lamil Cu-Au Project- Strategic exploration license applications located between the Telfer Gold Mine (Newcrest) and Nifty Copper Mine (Metals X) secured, expanding Rumble's footprint by 1375km2 in the Pilbara Region.Barramine Cu-Pb-Zn-Ag Project- Regional soil sampling completed covering potential north extension of the Braeside base metal mineralised system - Final results and interpretation pending.Munarra Gully Cu-Au Project (White Rose Prospect)- Multi-element assays confirmed elevated platinum/palladium (PGM's), Ag, Mo and Re are associated with the recent significant copper-gold discovery at the White Rose prospect which included 22m @ 1% Cu coincident with 19m @ 2.19 g/t Au.- XRD (X-Ray Diffraction) has highlighted idaite (supergene mineral of bornite) and chalcopyrite as the main copper minerals.- Downhole TEM of large conductor 600m west of the White Rose Prospect has outlined low order gold mineralisation (up to 1.08 g/t Au) associated with pyrrhotite in shear zones which are not associated with the White Rose Prospect Cu-Au mineralisation.- The White Rose Prospect is a copper-gold mineralised mafic intrusion (norite) which has been defined by only 4 drill-holes to date (two sections 160m apart). The mineralisation is completely open along strike and at depth. The discovery may potentially represent a new style of mafic hosted Cu-Au deposit.- Rumble is fast tracking systematic exploration at White Rose and 8km of strike at E51/1677 identified by lag and grab sampling, generating first order targets for drill testing.Nemesis Au Project- No significant gold mineralisation intercepted in RC drilling. The depth extension to mineralisation below the Nemesis high-grade gold mine is interpreted to have been terminated by sub-parallel faulting.Earaheedy Zn Project- Infill ground gravity with partial leach geochemistry program completed over main zones where previous explorers have defined significant Zn mineralisation including: 7.3m @ 6.12% Zn, 0.77% Pb (inc. 3.3m @ 11.2% Zn, 0.93% Pb).- Gravity modelling is scheduled to aid in final drill target delineation prior to upcoming RC/Diamond Drilling program, which has $100,000 EIS funding available towards drilling costs.Long Lake and Panache Cu-Ni-PGE-Co Projects (Ontario Canada)- Ground TEM has been planned (awaiting tenders) to test significant Ni, Cu and PGE surface mineralisation (to 6.01% Cu, 1.47% Ni, 3.5 g/t PGE & 1.1% Co) at the Panache Project and to test a north trending zone of prospective Sudbury Breccia (elevated PGE's) with a coincident VTEM conductor at Long Lake, with the aim of generating high order conductors for subsequent diamond drill testing.Exploration UpdateBraeside - Zn-Pb-Cu-Ag-V Project (see image 1 & 2 in link below)Exploration target(s) are:- Porphyry related structurally controlled high-grade Zn-Pb-Cu-Ag-V breccia pipes- High level (epithermal) base metal veins- Sediment hosted disseminated base metal replacement zones- Porphyry related stock-worksRC Drill Programme - E45/2032 (see image 2 in link below)Rumble completed a total of:- 61 (sixty-one) slimline RC drill-holes for 5108m testing 14 targets/prospects over a strike of 35 km and up to 6 km in width.- The drill holes were designed to test up to four mineralization styles within extensive highly mineralised altered structures.The targets/prospects (see image 2 in link below for targets/prospects) tested by the recent drilling are predominantly high-grade base metal geochemical anomalies that have been defined by intensive surface exploration conducted by Rumble within the current field season (commenced April 2018). The mineralization is interpreted to represent various deposition levels along multiple strike extensive fractures associated with deep lying porphyry systems.CSIRO investigation into the alteration mineral footprints at Braeside - E45/2032CSIRO is conducting a multi-spectral alteration and mineral mapping study of mineralization and geology within E45/2032. The study is near completion with the aim to:- Evaluate spectral alteration and mineral mapping with respect to known base metal mineralization to ascertain potential signatures that will aid in further exploration.- Review the response of the various mineral mapping signatures to outcrop, sub crop and shallow covered regolith with the aim to extrapolate into other prospective regions.- Compile all available information (generated by Rumble), including surface geochemistry, aero-magnetics and VTEM along with publicly available GSWA regional geological mapping and then correlate with the CSIRO generated mineral mapping /alteration imagery to highlight potential associations.Next Steps - E45/2032- Final RC Drilling assay results are expected in mid-November.- Collaborate with CSIRO to finalise research reportRumble has applied for an exploration license application immediately west and contiguous to E45/2032, the main Braeside tenement - See image 1 in link below.Stream Sediment Sampling Survey - E45/4874 (see image 1 in link below)Stream sediment sampling has covered amenable drainages within the entire area of E45/4874. A total of 188 samples were collected. Multi-element analysis with additional bulk cyanide leach (for precious metals) has been completed.Next Steps E45-4874- Final results and interpretation pending for stream sediments.Lamil Cu-Au Project (see image 1 in link below)Exploration target(s) includes stratiform base metal and Telfer Cu-Au deposit types.Rumble has applied for strategic exploration license applications (Lamil Project) that lie approximately 30km to the south east of the main Braeside Project area (see image 1 in link below) in the east Pilbara region of Western Australia. The applications cover an area of 1375km2 over the highly prospective Paterson Province terrane located between the major mining operations of the large Telfer Gold Mine owned by Newcrest and the Nifty Copper Mine owned by Metals X Ltd. The highly mineralised Paterson Province region has recently been subject to extensive exploration from various groups targeting large scale stratiform Cu, sediment hosted Zn-Pb, potential iron oxide copper gold (IOCG) and sediment hosted vein copper - gold Telfer Style deposits.With the addition of the Lamil Project, Rumble has extended its footprint to over 2400km2 in the highly prospective east Pilbara/Paterson region.Next Steps- Complete a review of all historical exploration through open file- Follow protocol necessary from application through to the grantBarramine Cu-Pb-Zn-Ag Project (see image 1 in link below for location)Exploration target(s) are the same as at the Braeside Project:- Porphyry related structurally controlled high-grade Zn-Pb-Cu-Ag-V breccia pipes- High level (epithermal) base metal veins- Sediment hosted disseminated base metal replacement zones- Porphyry related stock-works.Regional Soil Geochemistry- Regional soil sampling on a staggered 400m by 400m pattern with areas of 200m infill has been completed within E45/4368 (Barramine JV Project with RTR).- A total of 286 samples were collected and submitted for multi-element analysis.Next Steps- Final results and interpretation pending for soil samplingMunarra Gully Cu-Au Project (Cue District, Murchison, WA) - image 3(see link below).Exploration target(s) are multiple copper-gold bearing mafic (norite) intrusions.Four RC drill-holes returned significant copper-gold mineralisation from a fine to medium grain intrusive pyroxenite (norite) at the White Rose Prospect (ASX announcement - Significant Cu-Au Discovery at Munarra Gully - 30th Aug 2018).Results included 22m @ 1.00% Cu from 29m coincident with 19m @ 2.19 g/t Au from 33m - hole WRRC001. See image 3 in link below for significant intercepts.White Rose Prospect - Multi-Element Geochemistry and XRD resultsAs part of the systematic approach to understand the mineralised systems Rumble completed:Additional multi-element geochemistryThe results confirmed elevated platinum/palladium (PGM's) with the recent copper-gold mineralisation discovered at the White Rose prospect:- Pt + Pd (to 96ppb), Ag (to 11.4 g/t), Mo (to 116ppm) and Re (0.28ppm).Low level elevated element associations also noted include Co, Se and REE's.XRD (X-ray Diffraction)This was completed on copper - gold mineralised samples which highlighted idaite (supergene mineral after bornite) and chalcopyrite as the dominant copper minerals in the transitional zone. Note that the deepest mineralisation intercepted at the White Rose prospect was just above the primary zone.Style of MineralisationThe style of mineralisation appears to be magmatic and is atypical with respect to mineralised mafic intrusive systems due to high Cu:Ni ratios, high Au and Ag, low S and various elevated other elements that suggest strong melt contamination.The likely style is as announced previously (ASX announcement - Significant Cu-Au Discovery at Munarra Gully - 30 Aug 2018) which is similar to known large copper rich mafic intrusive (ortho-pyroxenite) deposits in Brazil (Caraiba mining district - 96Mt @1.82% Cu reserve and production) and South Africa (Okiep mining district - Koperberg - 94Mt @ 1.75% Cu historic production). Gold, silver and PGM's are associated with the copper deposits.Munarra Gully Ground TEM Conductor - image 3(see link below).Results of the ground TEM (transient electro-magnetic) survey on drill-hole WRRC006 has outlined at least two north northeast trending (local foliation trend) pyrrhotite bearing shear zones within mafic volcanics/volcaniclastics and dolerite. Low order gold mineralisation is associated with the shearing (WRRC006 - 4m @ 0.68 g/t Au from 221m).The mineralised shear zones are not considered to be related to the White Rose copper-gold mafic intrusive hosted discovery.White Rose Potential (see image 3 in link below.)The White Rose Prospect has been defined over 160m in strike and is completely open along strike and at depth. The mineralised norite has intruded east-west into a sequence of north-northeast trending mafic volcanics and volcaniclastics. The prospect may potentially represent a new style of mafic copper-gold bearing intrusive system.E51/1677 Potential (see image 4 in link below)West and southwest of the White Rose Prospect, Rumble recently conducted limited lag geochemistry along the inferred mafic/ultramafic lithological horizon with additional grab sampling within E51/1677. The area is located 4km southwest of the White Rose Prospect. Lag sampling (107 samples taken) returned significant copper, nickel and gold anomalism. Copper returned up to 721 ppm in lag, nickel to 1800 ppm and Au to 72 ppb (ASX announcement - Significant Cu-Au Discovery at Munarra Gully - 30 Aug 2018)Copper anomalism over 3.5km in strike coincides with inferred mafic/ultramafic (orthopyroxenites) from aero- magnetics. Grab sampling along the copper in lag anomalism (only 3 samples collected) returned up to 2.11 g/t Au and 0.28% Cu. There were no previous exploration or historic workings associated with the grab sampling.Lag and grab sampling by Rumble has outlined over 8km of strike potential coinciding with a partly buried strong magnetic anomaly which has been inferred as the same host - ortho-pyroxenite which is yet to be tested.Next Steps- White Rose Prospect: Aircore Drilling program for strike extension of mineralised zone to generate drill targets for deeper RC Drilling- E51-1677 - Lag and grab sampling to cover the full 8km of strike potential to generate drill targetsNemesis Au ProjectNo significant gold mineralisation was intercepted from RC drilling on the Nemesis Project. Drilling beneath the main Nemesis shaft intercepted granite. The depth extent of the high-grade gold mineralisation has been interpreted to be terminated by a sub-parallel fault/shear zone.As part of its strategy of generating and drill testing a pipeline of exploration projects, Rumble aims to structure deals on projects, including Nemesis, that provide optionality to complete low cost exploration to test for discoveries, and that the Company can then exit from if exploration and/or drilling if unsuccessful. Rumble will relinquish the option on the Nemesis Project and focus on the pipeline of projects it has acquired which provide near term opportunities for world class discoveries.Earaheedy Zn Project (see image 5 in link below)Exploration target(s) are flat lying MVT (Mississippi Valley Type) carbonate hosted Zn-Pb deposits and associated higher angle Zn-Pb fault breccias.- In-fill gravity surveys down to 100m by 100m and 200m by 100m stations have been completed at Earaheedy (E69/3464).- In total, 1080 gravity stations cover two areas (total of 24km2) with the focus on the Navajoh, Magazine and Chinook Zn-Pb Prospects.- Rumble also collected a total of 372 partial leach samples on a 200m by 200m spacing over the Navajoh and Magazine Prospects. The samples were analysed using the "Terraleach" methodology designed to leach secondary iron and associated metal ions from soils and regolith.The Navajoh, Magazine and Chinook Zn-Pb Prospects are associated with the Navajoh Dolomite Member (also known as the Sweetwaters Well Member) of the Yelma Formation. The Yelma Formation is the lower unit of the 5000m thick Earaheedy Basin (Palaeoproterozoic). Sphalerite, galena, pyrite and marcasite (coarse grain) occurs as stratiform/stratabound ore fill veins and breccias, dissolution cavity fill, disseminated, stylolitic and fault fill mineralisation styles.Rumble is targeting both high-grade base metal flat lying sediment hosted and high to low angle fault breccias MVT style deposits.The partial leach geochemistry has highlighted the contact position between the underlying carbonate sediments (Navajoh Dolomite Member - Yelma Formation)) and the overlying iron rich sediments of the Frere Formation. A strong base metal halo has developed along the contact - see image 5 in link below). The overlying iron rich sediments have effectively chemically masked any potential base metal leakage haloes along inferred faults.Rumble considers the Earaheedy Project as highly prospective based on very significant Zn-Pb mineralisation outlined on broad spaced drilling (completed in the 1990's) that has defined the Navajoh, Magazine and Chinook Prospects. These prospects contain oxidised and primary Zn-Pb mineralisation (zinc dominant) associated with a flat lying to shallow northeast dipping laterally continuous dolomite horizon with over 20 kilometres strike. The initial drill spacing was 5 to 10km. The current drill spacing is approximately 1km by 1km. Significant intercepts are presented in image 5(see link below).Next Steps- Gravity inversion modelling is planned to aid in optimising better drill targets- RC/Diamond drilling program- Rumble has received EIS (Exploration Incentive Scheme) funding for half the drilling costs, up to $100,750Long Lake and Panache Cu-Ni-PGE-Co Projects (Ontario, Canada) - (see Image 7 in link below)Exploration target(s)- Long Lake Project - Target blind Sudbury "Offset Dyke" style massive Ni - Cu - PGM type deposits- Panache Project - Target high order base metal with PGM surface anomalism inferred to be potential feeders to gabbroic intrusionsPanache ProjectStrong surface geochemistry at Panache is associated with a large gabbroic intrusion.Grab sampling returned up to 6.01% Cu, 1.47% Ni, 3.5 g/t PGE and 1.1% Co over exposed sulphidic gabbro. No previous drilling has been completed.Long Lake ProjectPrevious VTEM (Versatile Time Domain EM) highlighted a conductor associated with outcropping Sudbury Breccia at Long Lake.Sudbury Breccia is associated with known Cu-Ni-PGE deposits of the Sudbury Basin Cu-Ni-PGE province. A single shallow diamond drill-hole hole tested the outcrop returning elevated PGE's and blebby sulphides.Next Steps- Panache Project: A deep penetrating ground TEM survey has been planned to test the strong surface geochemistry intrusion with the aim of generating high order conductors for subsequent diamond drill testing.- Long Lake Project: A deep penetrating ground TEM survey has been planned to test the VTEM conductor and outcropping Sudbury Breccia with the aim of generating high order conductors for subsequent diamond drill testing.To view images, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ZFY97NPF





Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.





Shane Sikora Managing Director Email: enquiries@rumbleresources.com.au Phone: +61-8-6555-3980