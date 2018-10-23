Ardea Resources Ltd: Presentation to the Australian Nickel Conference

Perth, Australia - Ardea Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARL) (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) provides the Company's presentation to the Australian Nickel Conference.Investment Summary- Advanced Australian nickel and cobalt project at Goongarrieo 141,912 m of RC drilling completed, plus diamond and sonic drilling for bulk metallurgy sampleso The Goongarrie Mineral Resource contains 1.5 million tonnes of nickel and 130,700 tonnes of cobalt- Prefeasibility Study completedo 1Mtpa and 1.5Mtpa case studies offer significant economic opportunityo Scoping Study completed on 2.25Mtpa case shows excellent upside- DFS Programs underway- Positive metallurgical factors and test-work- Leveraged to increasing nickel and cobalt demand from the rapidly growing EV and Static Storage Battery marketsTo view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/33ML8U6G





Ardea Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARL) (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) (FRA:A91) is an Australian resources company with an extensive Western Australia and New South Wales "battery metal" portfolio of nickel, cobalt and zinc, with associated scandium, High Purity Alumina and gold. Ardea owns 100% of the Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP), a globally significant series of nickel-cobalt-scandium laterite deposits which host the largest cobalt resource in the developed world. Ardea is focused on the development of the Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt Project (GNCP) within the KNP, 80km north of Kalgoorlie WA. In March 2018 Ardea released a PFS on the GNCP and has commenced Definitive Feasibility Study programs. In June 2018 Ardea retained KPMG Australia Corporate Finance to assist in securing a Strategic Partner to jointly develop the GNCP.



The current piloting is the culmination at semi-commercial scale of two years of intense bench-scale Research and Development with Simulus using Ardea drill samples. The piloting is testing multiple new metallurgical concepts involving the uniquely endowed Goongarrie mineralisation.





