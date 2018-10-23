FINANCE VIDEO: Geopacific Resources Ltd: DFS Update

Sydney, Australia - Geopacific Resources (ASX:GPR) (OTCMKTS:GPACF) has provided an updated on the progress of the Definitive Feasibility Study for their Woodlark gold project in Papua New Guinea. We discussed with the company the progress of the study, potential cost savings as well as the progress of project financing options.To view the video, please visit:http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/95096/GPR





About Geopacific Resources Ltd:



Geopacific Resources Ltd. (ASX:GPR) has been listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) since 2006. The Company's initial activities were on its tenement holdings in Fiji where its exploration activities have identified several highly prospective project areas.



When Geopacific merged with World Wide Mining in 2013 the Company became a regional explorer with an Asia-Pacific-focus – adding the Kou Sa Project in Cambodia to its existing Fijian Projects. Economic conditions then led the Company to adopt a single-project strategy, focussed on Kou Sa. The experience of Geopacific's Board and Senior Management Team equips the Company with the capability and capacity to run projects concurrently – exploration at the Fijian Projects will therefore recommence while work at Kou Sa continues.



About The Sophisticated Investor:



The Sophisticated Investor is a new equity investment tool which seeks to assist investors in becoming more informed in their investment decision making. We show and tell investors about a company in a series of short, informative videos. We possess specialist equity analyst skills and are complemented by video professionals. We conduct site visits and interview management, in a way most investors simply aren’t able to access. We promote long term value creation for investors by employing detailed financial analysis and intrinsic value calculations.



Customer notice

Adam Kiley trading as The Sophisticated Investor ('TSI'), (AR No. 458224), is an authorised representative of Intelligent Financial Markets Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 426359). The information contained in this communication is intended as general advice only. Your personal objectives, financial situation and needs have not been taken into consideration. Accordingly, you should consider how appropriate the advice is (or is not) to your objectives, financial situation and needs before acting on the advice. The information in this communication should not be the only trigger for your investment decision. We strongly recommend you seek professional financial advice whenever making financial investment decisions.



Conflict of interest

TSI does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles and videos. As a result, investors should be aware that TSI may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of some articles or videos. Investors should consider TSI articles and videos as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers also wish to disclose that they may hold stock in some companies featured in their articles and videos, and that any decision you make to purchase the stock of a company TSI profiles should be made only after you have initiated your own enquiries as to the validity of any information contained in those





Source:



Contact:

