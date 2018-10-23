Ximen Mining Corp. Announces Participation at International Precious Metals & Commodities Show in Munich, Germany

VANCOUVER, October 23, 2018 - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV: XIM) (FRA: 1XMA) (OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") announces its Participation at the International Precious Metals & Commodities Show in Munich, Germany, where they will be located at booth 20. The event, which has taken place in Munich since 2005, will be running Friday, November 9th and Saturday, November 10, 2018.;

The International Precious Metals & Commodities Show is a venue for investors to interact with renowned experts from Germany and abroad, find out about new trends from exhibitors, expand their knowledge through workshops, and have questions answered during panel discussions.

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100 percent interest in all three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen`s two Gold projects are The Gold Drop Project and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past-producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, both the Gold Drop Project and the Treasure Mountain Silver Project are under option agreements. The option partners are making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of these projects.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XM and WKN with the number as A1W2EG

