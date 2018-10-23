Osisko Intersects 1026 g/t Au Over 2.7 Metres at Lynx

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2018 - Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new infill drilling results from the ongoing drill definition and expansion program at its 100% owned Windfall Lake gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec. The 800,000 metre drill program commenced in late 2015. The program is currently focussed on infill drilling within the main Windfall gold deposit and the adjacent Lynx deposit (located immediately NE of Windfall), exploration and expansion drilling on the main mineralized zones, and deep exploration in the central areas of the intrusive system. Significant new analytical results from 37 intercepts in 17 drill holes and 6 wedges focused on infill drilling are presented below.

Highlights from the new results include: 1026 g/t Au over 2.7 metres in OSK-W-18-1725; 48.7 g/t Au over 3.3 metres in OSK-W-18-1560-W2; 59.3 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in OSK-W-18-1503-W1; 39.3 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in OSK-W-18-1665; 33.3 g/t Au over 2.7 metres in OSK-W-18-1711-W2 and 9.01 g/t Au over 9.2 metres in OSK-W-18-1402-W3. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com.

Hole No. From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t)

uncut Au (g/t)

cut to

100 g/t Type Mineralized

Zone OSK-W-18-1402-W3 920.1 929.3 9.2 9.01 infill Underdog OSK-W-18-1475 258.8 261.0 2.2 8.09 infill Lynx including 258.8 259.1 0.3 36.1 OSK-W-18-1503-W1 406.8 409.1 2.3 5.09 infill Lynx including 407.5 408.3 0.8 11.3 420.0 422.0 2.0 59.3 36.4 infill Lynx including 420.7 421.4 0.7 166 100 430.5 432.5 2.0 29.7 15.5 infill Lynx including 431.2 431.5 0.3 195 100 OSK-W-18-1545 383.0 385.9 2.9 11.2 infill Zone 27 OSK-W-18-1557 230.0 232.0 2.0 3.72 infill Lynx including 230.0 230.6 0.6 10.3 OSK-W-18-1560-W1 464.7 467.0 2.3 5.35 infill Lynx 534.7 537.0 2.3 9.89 infill Lynx including 535.4 535.9 0.5 36.7 538.7 542.6 3.9 6.88 infill Lynx including 538.7 539.0 0.3 24.1 and 541.6 542.6 1.0 18.9 OSK-W-18-1560-W2 473.5 475.8 2.3 5.28 infill Lynx including 474.8 475.3 0.5 14.9 542.3 545.6 3.3 48.7 34.5 infill Lynx OSK-W-18-1587 198.1 200.1 2.0 10.0 infill Lynx OSK-W-18-1665 363.7 366.0 2.3 39.3 infill Zone 27 including 365.0 366.0 1.0 72.2 OSK-W-18-1678 387.0 389.1 2.1 5.88 infill Zone 27 including 388.8 389.1 0.3 40.0 OSK-W-18-1691 39.3 41.5 2.2 4.25 infill Caribou including 39.7 40.5 0.8 11.4 OSK-W-18-1707 153.1 155.4 2.3 3.95 infill Caribou 199.0 201.0 2.0 6.23 infill Caribou 380.0 382.4 2.4 27.4 infill Zone 27 including 380.0 381.0 1.0 50.4 387.0 391.0 4.0 6.81 infill Zone 27 OSK-W-18-1710 112.3 114.6 2.3 14.2 infill Bobcat OSK-W-18-1711 605.4 608.0 2.6 5.08 infill Lynx OSK-W-18-1711-W1 547.0 549.0 2.0 4.55 infill Lynx 560.6 563.4 2.8 12.5 11.5 infill Lynx including 560.6 560.9 0.3 109 100 568.4 570.4 2.0 6.36 infill Lynx OSK-W-18-1711-W2 631.3 634.0 2.7 33.3 26.6 infill Lynx including 632.2 632.9 0.7 126 100 OSK-W-18-1712 210.0 212.2 2.2 5.14 infill Lynx including 210.4 211.2 0.8 13.0 OSK-W-18-1713 533.8 535.9 2.1 6.48 infill Zone 27 OSK-W-18-1714 290.0 292.4 2.4 3.59 infill Lynx OSK-W-18-1723 488.4 490.6 2.2 22.7 infill Lynx 498.6 501.2 2.6 4.06 infill Lynx including 500.8 501.2 0.4 25.3 OSK-W-18-1725 283.3 286.0 2.7 1026 64.8 infill Lynx including 283.3 284.0 0.7 502 100 and 284.4 285.3 0.9 2670 100 293.0 297.0 4.0 13.9 infill Lynx including 293.6 294.4 0.8 42.2 OSK-W-18-1727 169.0 171.0 2.0 6.51 infill Lynx including 169.0 169.8 0.8 15.6 OSK-W-18-1729 263.0 268.0 5.0 3.16 infill Zone 27 272.5 274.8 2.3 7.00 infill Zone 27 including 272.5 273.3 0.8 13.7 282.8 285.9 3.1 3.62 infill Zone 27 including 282.8 283.2 0.4 20.0

Note: True widths are estimated at 65 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below.

Hole Number Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Section OSK-W-18-1402-W3 330 -59 1182 452617 5434447 2600 OSK-W-18-1475 327 -56 357 453262 5434892 3375 OSK-W-18-1503-W1 145 -45 468 453429 5435419 3775 OSK-W-18-1545 332 -49 522 452452 5434665 2575 OSK-W-18-1557 335 -52 374 453422 5434925 3550 OSK-W-18-1560-W1 159 -53 576 453373 5435483 3775 OSK-W-18-1560-W2 163 -56 600 453373 5435483 3775 OSK-W-18-1587 332 -62 360 453451 5435009 3600 OSK-W-18-1665 347 -46 375 452104 5434436 2150 OSK-W-18-1678 327 -63 420 452289 5434575 2375 OSK-W-18-1691 338 -59 78 452251 5434568 2350 OSK-W-18-1707 329 -49 447 452450 5434658 2550 OSK-W-18-1710 141 -45 330 452878 5435058 3125 OSK-W-18-1711 134 -52 642 453367 5435556 3800 OSK-W-18-1711-W1 134 -52 637.5 453367 5435556 3800 OSK-W-18-1711-W2 134 -52 657 453367 5435556 3800 OSK-W-18-1712 329 -55 252 453194 5434916 3325 OSK-W-18-1713 333 -45 552 452399 5434439 2400 OSK-W-18-1714 331 -63 321 453185 5434903 3325 OSK-W-18-1723 142 -49 531 453329 5435466 3725 OSK-W-18-1725 340 -54 399 453418 5434901 3525 OSK-W-18-1727 331 -61 378 453459 5435040 3625 OSK-W-18-1729 360 -53 318 452019 5434494 2100

OSK-W-18-1402-W3 intersected 9.01 g/t Au over 9.2 metres in Underdog. Mineralization includes up to 15% pyrite stringers, 3% chalcopyrite, 2% quartz-tourmaline ptygmatic veins and local visible gold within a strong silica and sericite altered felsic porphyritic dike.

OSK-W-18-1475 intersected 8.09 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in Lynx. Mineralization includes 4% disseminated pyrite and stringers in a moderate chlorite, weak silica and sericite altered rhyolite.

OSK-W-18-1503-W1 intersected three intervals in Lynx: 5.09 g/t Au over 2.3 metres, 59.3 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 29.7 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. The first interval contains 5% disseminated/cluster pyrite, and up 3% pyrite/pyrite-tourmaline stringers within a weak fuchsite and sericite altered gabbro. The second interval contains local visible gold in pyrite stringers and trace chalcopyrite within a moderate sericite altered rhyolite. The third interval has local visible gold and electrum within centimetre scale smoky quartz veins, hosted in a moderate sericite altered rhyolite.

OSK-W-18-1545 intersected 11.2 g/t Au over 2.9 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization consists of up to 40% pyrite as stringers, patches and semi-massive, ptygmatic tourmaline veinlets and quartz-carbonate veins hosted at the contact between a fuchsite, sericite, chlorite altered gabbro and moderate sericite altered fragmental felsic intrusion.

OSK-W-18-1557 intersected 3.72 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of up to 40% pyrite as stringers and patches with ptygmatic tourmaline veinlets and breccia quartz-carbonate veins hosted at the contact between a fuchsite, sericite and chlorite altered gabbro and a moderate sericite altered fragmental felsic intrusion.

OSK-W-18-1560-W1 intersected three intervals in Lynx: 5.35 g/t Au over 2.3 metres, 9.89 g/t Au over 2.3 metres and 6.88 g/t Au over 3.9 metres. The first interval contains up to 7% pyrite stringers, 5% pyrite in smoky quartz veins, 2% pyrite in dismembered tourmaline ptygmatic veins, 10% disseminated and clustered pyrite in a sericitized and silicified rhyolite. The second interval contains 7% disseminated pyrite and 5% pyrite within quartz-carbonate veins hosted in a sericite, silica and fuchsite altered gabbro. The third interval contains up to 7% disseminated pyrite, 5% pyrite in quartz-carbonate veins hosted in a bleached, sericitized and silicified gabbro.

OSK-W-18-1560-W2 intersected two intervals in Lynx 5.28 g/t Au over 2.3 metres and 48.7 g/t Au over 3.3 metres. The first interval contains up to 10% pyrite stringers, 10% pyrite with pervasive silica flooding, 10% disseminated pyrite and 3% disseminated chalcopyrite. The mineralization is hosted in an alternation between bleached, sericitized and silicified gabbro and sericitized rhyolite. The second interval contains up to 20% disseminated pyrite, 20% pyrite stringers, 5% pyrite within quartz-tourmaline veins and 1% hosted in a silica, fuchsite and sericite altered gabbro.

OSK-W-18-1587 intersected 10.0 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 4% disseminated pyrite and ptygmatic quartz-tourmaline veins within a strong sericite and silica altered contact between a gabbro and a rhyolite.

OSK-W-18-1665 intersected 39.3 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization consists of up to 15% pyrite-tourmaline and trace of ptygmatic tourmaline veinlets hosted in a moderate sericite altered porphyritic felsic intrusion.

OSK-W-18-1678 intersected 5.88 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization includes local visible gold, 5% pyrite and 1% chalcopyrite in fragmented and dismembered quartz-carbonate veinlets, 3% disseminated pyrite and quartz-tourmaline stringers hosted in bleached and sericitized gabbro.

OSK-W-18-1691 intersected 4.25 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in Caribou. Mineralization includes traces disseminated pyrite in a strongly chloritized, moderately bleached and sericitized andesite.

OSK-W-18-1707 intersected four intervals: 3.95 g/t Au over 2.3 metres and 6.23 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Caribou; 27.4 g/t Au over 2.4 metres and 6.81 g/t Au over 4.0 metres in Zone 27. The first interval includes 10% pyrite and 2% sphalerite within pervasive silica flooding, hosted in a silica and sericite altered rhyolite. The second interval contains up to 10 % pyrite stringers, locally semi-massive, wthin silicified and sericitized rhyolite. The third and fourth intervals include up to 15% pyrite stringers, 1% pyrite within smoky quartz veins, hosted in a bleached, strong silica and sericite altered felsic porphyritic intrusion.

OSK-W-18-1710 intersected 14.2 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in Bobcat. Mineralization consists of up to 40% crustiform veins with 2% pyrite, trace sphalerite and chalcopyrite hosted in a weak sericite and silica altered rhyolite.

OSK-W-18-1711 intersected 5.08 g/t Au over 2.6 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 2% pyrite in quartz-tourmaline veins within a sericite and silica altered rhyolite; OSK-W-18-1711-W1 intersected 4.55 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 12.5 g/t Au over 2.8 metres and 6.36 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. The first interval includes 1% pyrite stringers and clusters in a sericite, silica and carbonate altered rhyolite. The second interval contains 7% pyrite-tourmaline stringers, 5% pyrite clusters within a silica, sericite and fuchsite altered rhyolite. The third interval contains 1% pyrite stringers and clusters in a strong chlorite, weak sericite and carbonate altered rhyolite; OSK-W-18-1711-W2 intersected 33.3 g/t Au over 2.7 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of local visible gold, 5% disseminated pyrite and quartz-tourmaline veins hosted in a moderate silica and sericite altered gabbro.

OSK-W-18-1712 intersected 5.14 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 2% pyrite stringers, 2% pyrite clusters and ptygmatic tourmaline veins hosted at the contact between a strong silica altered rhyolite and a weak fuchsite altered gabbro.

OSK-W-18-1713 intersected 6.48 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization consists of 40% semi-massive pyrite and trace chalcopyrite with quartz clusters and hosted in a silica altered porphyritic felsic dike.

OSK-W-18-1714 intersected 3.59 g/t Au over 2.4 metres. Mineralization consists of 4% pyrite stringers and clusters with 2% crustiform veins and 1% quartz-tourmaline veinlets hosted in a moderate silica and fuchsite altered gabbro.

OSK-W-18-1723 intersected two intervals in Lynx: 22.7 g/t Au over 2.2 metres and 4.06 g/t Au over 2.6 metres. The first interval includes up to 15% pyrite and trace sphalerite within pervasive silica flooding, trace disseminated pyrite clusters and stringers and ptygmatic tourmaline veinlets hosted a moderate sericite rhyolite. The second interval contains 5% pyrite stringers, 1% pyrite and traces of chalcopyrite in a laminated quartz-tourmaline veinlet hosted in a moderate sericite and weak fuchsite altered gabbro.

OSK-W-18-1725 intersected two intervals in Lynx: 1026 g/t Au over 2.7 metres and 13.9 g/t Au over 4.0 metres. The first interval contains local visible gold, up to 15% disseminated pyrite and stringers with pervasive silica flooding hosted in strong silica, weak fuchsite altered porphyritic felsic dike. The second interval contains local visible gold, up to 7% pyrite stringers within a weak fuchsite altered fragmental felsic dike.

OSK-W-18-1727 intersected 6.51 g/t Au over 2.0 metre in Lynx. Mineralization includes 1% pyrite stringers within a strong chlorite, moderate carbonate, weak sericite and fuchsite altered gabbro.

OSK-W-18-1729 intersected three intervals in Zone 27: 3.16 g/t Au over 5.0 metre, 7.00 g/t Au over 2.3 metres and 3.62 g/t Au over 3.1 metres. The first interval contains 10% pyrite stringers with local tourmaline ptygmatic veins hosted at the contact between a moderate sericite and weak silicified altered felsic porphyritic dike and a moderate sericite altered andesite. The second interval contains 7% pyrite stringers and up to 20% pyrite in pervasive silica flooding within a silicified and sericitized porphyritic felsic intrusion. The third interval contains up to 5% pyrite stringers, 3% pyrite with ptygmatic tourmaline veins and 3% disseminated pyrite within a moderate sericite and weak silica altered felsic porphyritic intrusion.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Project Manager of Osisko's Windfall Lake gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True width determination is currently unknown but is estimated at 65-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.0 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Thunder Bay, Ontario, Sudbury, Ontario or Vancouver, British Colombia, or (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using an Aqua Regia-ICP-AES method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Lake Gold Deposit

The Windfall Lake gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The mineral resource defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the Windfall Lake Technical Report (as defined below), comprises 2,382,000 tonnes at 7.85 g/t Au (601,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 10,605,000 tonnes at 6.70 g/t Au (2,284,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. For details regarding the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resources presented in respect of the Windfall Lake gold project, please see the technical report entitled "Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Windfall Lake Project, Windfall Lake and Urban-Barry Properties" and dated June 12, 2018 (effective date of May 14, 2018), which has been prepared by InnovExplo Inc. from Val-d'Or, Québec (the "Windfall Lake Technical Report"). The Windfall Lake Technical Report is available on Osisko's website at www.osiskomining.com and on SEDAR under Osisko's issuer profile at www.sedar.com). The Windfall Lake gold deposit is currently one of the highest grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada. Mineralization occurs in four principal zones: Lynx, Zone 27, Caribou and Underdog. All zones comprise sub-vertical lenses following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The deposit is well defined from surface to a depth of 900 metres and remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified 30 metres from surface in some areas and as deep as 2000 metres in others, with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% in the high-grade Windfall Lake gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quevillon area (over 3,300 square kilometres), a 100% interest in the Marban project located in the heart of Québec's prolific Abitibi gold mining district, and properties in the Larder Lake Mining Division in northeast Ontario, including the Jonpol and Garrcon deposits on the Garrison property, the Buffonta past producing mine and the Gold Pike mine property. The Corporation also holds interests and options in a number of additional properties in northern Québec and Ontario.

