Minaurum Samples up to 1205 g/t Silver and 3.2% Copper On Newly Discovered Europa Sur Vein Extension

Vancouver, October 23, 2018 - Minaurum Gold Inc., (TSXV: MGG) ("Minaurum") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the 311-hectare Claraboya concession located in the western part of its 100% owned Alamos Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico. Claraboya hosts the newly discovered southern extension of the Europa-Guadalupe Vein system named "Europa Sur" and surface sampling along it returned assays ranging from anomalous up to 1205 g/t Ag, 3.19% Cu, 1.9% Pb and 1.44% Zn (Table 1). These values are in keeping with those intersected in Hole AL17-007 on the Europa-Guadalupe vein that returned 8.25 m of 1760 g/t Ag (see News Release dated January 18, 2018). With this newly discovered extension, the Europa-Guadalupe vein now measures 2.5 km in strike length and further expands the scope of Minaurum's exploration program to find extensions of all other currently identified veins.

"We are excited that mapping and sampling in the newly acquired Claraboya concession has extended the high-grade Europa-Guadalupe vein by over 1 km. This new zone pushes the overall footprint of the Alamos district to 10 km long by 3 km wide," stated Darrell Rader, President and CEO of Minaurum. "We look forward to incorporating targets in this new area into our current drill program."

The Europa Sur vein zone comprises several splits and extensions of the Europa-Guadalupe vein system and includes the Europa W, Europa SW, and Europa SE structures (Figures 1 and 2). The Europa SW and Europa SE zones lie on the steeply east and west dipping bounding faults of a 200-m wide down-dropped block (graben). A swarm of quartz veinlets is exposed in the middle of the down-dropped block, suggesting the possibility of mineralized veins at depth ("Piano-Key Model"). The Europa W vein set runs parallel to the Europa SW zone and has been traced for between 100-200 metres.

Table 1. Rock geochemical sampling, Europa W, Europa SW, and Europa SE vein zones.

Type Vein Width (m) Ag g/t Au ppb Cu % Pb % Zn % Outcrop Grab Europa W 71 24 0.54 0.39 0.32 Outcrop Europa W 62 73 0.60 0.49 0.34 Outcrop Europa W 2.0 179 153 2.51 1.90 1.27 Outcrop Europa W 0.8 479 99 3.19 0.28 0.48 Outcrop Europa SW 1.0 22 3 0.14 0.18 0.67 Outcrop Europa SW 0.3 155 3 0.05 0.86 0.35 Outcrop Europa SW 0.3 115 15 0.08 0.22 0.11 Outcrop Europa SW 1.0 220 3 0.07 0.07 0.06 Dump Europa SW 122 46 0.27 0.43 0.53 Outcrop Europa SE 1205 331 0.70 1.07 1.44 Outcrop Europa SE 0.9 128 90 0.42 0.85 1.33 Outcrop Europa SE 183 36 0.12 0.19 0.29

Figure 1. Newly acquired Claraboya concession in NW area of Alamos Project.



Figure 2. Geological Map of the Europa Sur Vein - Piano Key Model. Europa Sur vein zones in eastern part of the Claraboya concession, Alamos Project. Note 'U' (up) and 'D' (down) symbols indicating relative displacement of fault blocks.

The Claraboya acquisition expands Minaurum's land package to 16,445 hectares at Alamos. The concession was acquired for a total one-time payment US$50,000.

Minaurum Gold Inc. (MGG | TSX Venture Exchange; MMRGF | OTC; 78M Frankfurt) is a Mexico-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade Alamos Silver Project in southern Sonora State.

Stephen R. Maynard, Vice President of Exploration of Minaurum and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and verified the assay data, and has approved the disclosure in this News Release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: Certain disclosures in this release constitute forward-looking information. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, Minaurum has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on Minaurum' s current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Minaurum. Although Minaurum considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Minaurum does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control: Preparation and assaying of drilling samples from Minaurum's Alamos project are done with strict adherence to a Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol. Core samples are sawed in half and then bagged in a secure facility near the site, and then shipped by a licensed courier to ALS Minerals' preparation facility in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. ALS prepares the samples, crushing them to 70% less than 2mm, splitting off 250g, and pulverizing the split to more than 85% passing 75 microns. The resulting sample pulps are prepared in Hermosillo, and then shipped to Vancouver for chemical analysis by ALS Minerals. In Vancouver, the pulps are analyzed for gold by fire assay and ICP/AES on a 50-gram charge. In addition, analyses are done for a 48-element suite using 4-acid digestion and ICP analysis. Samples with silver values greater than 100 g/t; and copper, lead, or zinc values greater than 10,000 ppm (1%) are re-analyzed using 4-acid digestion and atomic absorption spectrometry (AAS).

Quality-control (QC) samples are inserted in the sample stream every 20 samples, and thus represent 5% of the total samples. QC samples include standards, blanks, and duplicate samples. Standards are pulps that have been prepared by a third-party laboratory; they have gold, silver, and base-metal values that are established by an extensive analytical process in which several commercial labs (including ALS Minerals) participate. Standards test the calibration of the analytical equipment. Blanks are rock material known from prior sampling to contain less than 0.005 ppm gold; they test the sample preparation procedure for cross-sample contamination. In the case of duplicates, the sample interval is cut in half, and then quartered. The first quarter is the original sample, the second becomes the duplicate. Duplicate samples provide a test of the reproducibility of assays in the same drilled interval.



When final assays are received, QC sample results are inspected for deviation from accepted values. To date, QC sample analytical results have fallen in acceptable ranges on the Alamos project.