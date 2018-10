Midnight Sun Amends Warrant Terms

VANCOUVER, October 23, 2018 - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") (TSX-V: MMA) announces the extension of the expiry date of all outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued pursuant to private placement offerings of the Company.

Number of Warrants Price Original Expiry New Expiration Date 5,982,000 $0.20 Oct. 28, 2018 April 29, 2019 3,800,000 $0.20 Dec. 2, 2018 June 3, 2019 1,935,000 $0.20 Dec. 29, 2018 July 1, 2019 9,002,708 $0.45 Nov. 27, 2018 Nov. 27, 2019 685,782 $0.48 May 11, 2019 May 11, 2020 1,041,200 $0.48 May 30, 2019 May 30, 2020



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF MIDNIGHT SUN MINING CORP.

Brett A. Richards - President and Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information Contact:

Brett A. Richards

President and Chief Executive

Tel: +1 905 449 1500

Al Fabbro

Officer Lead Director

Tel: +1 604 351 8850

