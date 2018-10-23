Alliance Mining Corp. to Apply to List on the OTCQB Venture Market

VANCOUVER, October 23, 2018 - Alliance Mining Corp. (TSX.V: ALM) ("Alliance" or the "Company") is applying to list on the on the OTCQB Venture Market. The OTCQB Venture Market provides efficient access to U.S. investors, helping Canadian companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving fair valuation. Through trading on OTCQB, companies can engage a far greater network of U.S. investor, data distributors and media partners, ensuring U.S. investors have access to the same high-quality information that is available to investors in Canada, but through U.S. platforms and portals used to conduct research.

Havilah Mining's True North Mine/Mill Complex 4 kilometres from Alliance's Packsack Property

Alliance Mining has an option to acquire 100 per cent of the Red Rice Lake property located in the centre of the Bissett gold camp in Manitoba. The property is located close to the town of Bissett, Man., and just four kilometres south from Havilah Mining's True North gold mine. The Red Rice Lake gold property claims are located within the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in southeastern Manitoba. This belt forms part of the Uchi subprovince that includes the Red Lake and Pickle Lake belts in Northwestern Ontario.

Alliance Mining Corp. has recently signed a letter of intent with Jadestone Energy LLC to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in Jadestone's Tonopah uranium project. The Tonopah uranium project is located in the Tonopah mining district in Nye county and Esmerelda county, Nevada. The company is working with Jadestone to finalize a definitive agreement.

