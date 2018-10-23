BWR Exploration Inc. provides update on Little Stull Lake Gold Project

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2018 - BWR Exploration Inc. (TSXV:BWR) (“BWR” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on exploration and permitting activities for its Little Stull Lake Gold Project, located in Northeastern Manitoba. BWR mobilized an exploration crew to the project area in late September 2018, for the purpose of preparing the project for a winter 2018/19 diamond drilling program. Included in the crew was BWR President and CEO, Mr. Neil Novak P.Geo., along with three other geologists, a diamond drill supervisor and two camp workers (advance team).



The camp was opened and supplied for the arrival of the geological team on October 1. The geological work included initial structural mapping of outcrops in the vicinity of the West Zone as well as accurately identifying the location of several historical (Westmin 1985-89, Wolfden 2000, and Puma 2007) drill collars within the West Zone, using a Trimble Geo-7 (with sub-1metre accuracy) so that the holes co-ordinates could be imported into the 3D model that BWR is currently preparing. This facilitates planning of future drilling while partially addresses the consultation process for local First Nation communities that have traditional land entitlement selections in the immediate area and require accurate collar location for their traditional use assessments. Previously, the positions of the historical holes had only been surveyed with an accuracy of about 10 meters. It was necessary that this short program be completed prior to the onset of winter, when the historical hole collars and outcrops would be covered by snow. It is anticipated that drilling will commence in early January 2019.



While there, Chris Beaumont-Smith (Ph.D., P.Geo.) of CBSGeoscience, a structural/economic geologist from Winnipeg (and former Director of Mines and Geological Survey for Manitoba), examined numerous outcrops in the West Zone, comparing surface structural observations with those that are observable in the historical core stored at the base camp. This work advances the understanding of the structurally controlled Little Stull Lake gold occurrence.



Historical drilling (recap)



As previously reported (December 6, 2016), historical drilling was carried out in three separate exploration campaigns between 1984 and 2008, including; Westmin Resources Inc. (1984-89), Wolfden Resources Inc. (2000-01) and Puma Exploration Inc. (2006-07). A total of 219 drill holes representing an aggregate of 37,421 metres were completed by these three explorers, the analysis of which resulted in the delineation of five separate zones of gold mineralization along a 6.2 kilometre geological structure. Most of the drilling focussed on the West Zone that was reported by Westmin in 1991 to containing a potential resource estimate of 750,000 tons averaging 10.5 g/t Au as recorded in Open file 90-2 by Manitoba Department of Energy and Mines (p 58), this was also reported in Canadian Intergovernmental Working Group on Mineral Industry, in 2008. The Westmin resource estimate is considered by BWR to be historical in nature as it was done prior to the implementation of NI 43-101 reporting requirements and adoption of CIM Guidelines for Estimation of Mineral Resources and Reserves, however the reported resource estimate is considered by BWR to be relevant, as it has been used as reference to the gold potential of the region in various technical reports about the area by government agencies. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify this historical estimate and the Company is not treating this historical estimate as a current mineral resource estimate. BWR is currently planning a drill program to start the verification and validation of this historical resource in order to update the resource to current reporting standards, part of the planned program involves the logging and resampling of historical holes so that the lithological description of units can be normalized from the previous operators to BWR’s current nomenclature of rock units that may vary from earlier operator’s nomenclature.

Logging and Sampling of historic hole 2000-03



One historical hole (Wolfden 00-03) was re-logged in its entirety by Minroc Management personnel: Mark Wellstead (M.Geol., P.Geo.) and Francis Newton (B.Sc., P.Geo.). This drill-hole was selected since it is fairly representative of the West Zone, and the core was readily retrievable. Briefly, this hole started in undeformed mafic volcanics then transitioned into a strongly altered (sericite-calcite) mafic tectonite (tectonically deformed rock unit), transitioning to red ankerite corresponding with the appearance of sulphides (5% pyrite, less than 1% chalcopyrite and arsenopyrite). This ankeritic sulphide bearing unit has been referred to as the “Little Stull formation” by previous operators, and hosts most of the mineralization reported to date on the project. This formation transitions into more thickly bedded mafics and a prevalence of calcite over ankerite. Mineralization continues through these sub-units, the interval 170m to 174m had given 5.59 g/t Au over 4 metres (historical assay). The hole ended in sericitic intermediate tuff with trace arsenonpyrite.



Resampling of hole 2000-03 was completed as part of the re-logging exercise, 26 samples covering the interval 157.1m to 183.3m were selected in order to duplicate and expand upon the original Wolfden sampling, In addition, 4 samples were selected by BWR covering the interval 192.1m to 196.1m completing the examination of the sericitic unit that the hole ended in. Interesting enough, of this last 4 meters, one sample reported by Wolfden between 194.1m to 194.9m gave an assay of 2.68 g/t over 0.8m, the rest of the unit was un-sampled by Wolfden, this hole may have ended in mineralization.



Assay results from the resampling of hole Wolfden 00-03 will be reported upon receipt (expected over the next few weeks), along with other samples selected to test potentially un-sampled mineralization in other West Zone drill-holes. A total of 51 samples have been submitted for assay for gold as a result of this geological site visit. A structural interpretive report that reviews the field observations and new assay data is expected by late November, to be used in planning the 2019 winter drilling project.



Work permit update



BWR has had many meetings over the past 8 months with Manitoba government personnel from Manitoba Growth Enterprise and Trade, as well as Chief and Council of the two First Nation communities that have traditional interests in the project area. The meetings were regarding the issuance of a work permit that provides conditional access for early stage exploration (like diamond drilling). New government-government protocols intended to facilitate and streamline the Crown-Aboriginal consultation process in Manitoba were proposed in late 2017 and finally received approval in June 2018. These new protocols have been incorporated into the discussions and work permitting process. The work permit once issued by Manitoba Growth Enterprise and Trade will provide for any conditions agreed to, with specific reference to BWR’s plans to explore the selected treaty land entitlements held by the two communities over the next few exploration seasons.



Qualifications



This press release has been prepared by management of BWR Exploration Inc. represented by Neil D. Novak P.Geo., President and CEO of BWR Exploration. The technical information contained herein was reviewed and approved for release by Chris Beaumont-Smith Ph.D., P.Geo. of CBSGeosciences with office in Winnipeg Manitoba, along with Mark Wellstead, M.Geol, P.Geo., and Francis Newton, B.Sc., P.Geo., both of Minroc Management Ltd. of Oakville Ontario. Dr. Beaumont-Smith, Mark Wellstead and Francis Newton are independent qualified persons as per NI-43-101 guidelines.



BWR Exploration Inc. is a public company focused on exploring for base and precious metals, with its flagship Little Stull Lake Gold Project in NE Manitoba along with other exploration projects in Northern Ontario, and Northern Quebec, Canada. Management of BWR includes an accomplished group of exploration/mining specialists with many decades of operational experience in the junior resource sector. There are currently 64,412,461 shares issued and outstanding.



