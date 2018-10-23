Deep-South Resources Appoints M Squared Resources of South Africa as Financial Advisor

Vancouver, October 23, 2018 - Deep-South Resources Inc. ("Deep-South" or "the Company") (TSX-V: DSM) announces that it has appointed M Squared Resources ("M2R") of South Africa as a strategic financial advisor to seek and evaluate global strategic financing.

M2R is a specialized advisory firm which focuses on the Metals & Mining & Energy sectors. Since its inception, M2R team has raised about $5 billion and have been advisors on deal with a value of $45 billion. They advised a large number of leading resources companies and many financial institutions. For more information about M2R, please visist: http://m2resources.co.za.

Pierre Leveille President & CEO of Deep-South as commented: "With the global demand for copper and cobalt increasing with the transport electrification explosion and the industry demand for sizeable projects that could eventually come into production, we are very pleased to have M2R on board with us. The M2R team has a wealth of international mining financing experience as well as corporate operations strong experience. This is a unique blend that will be beneficial to Deep-South."

About Deep-South Resources Inc.

Deep-South Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company largely held by Namibian shareholders and Teck Resources Ltd., which holds about 35% of Deep-South share capital. Deep-South is actively involved in the acquisition, exploration and development of major mineral properties. Deep-South currently holds 100% of the Haib Copper project in Namibia, one of the largest copper porphyry in Africa. Deep-South growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets, in significant mineralized trends, close to infrastructure, in stable countries.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as identified in Deep-South's periodic filings with Canadian Securities Regulators that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

More information is available by contacting Pierre Leveille, President & CEO at

+1-819-340-0140 or at: info@deepsouthresources.com or

Paradox Public Relations at +1-514-341-0408.

