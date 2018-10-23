Jade Leader Closes Final Tranche of Financing

CALGARY, October 23, 2018 - Jade Leader Corp. (TSX-V: JADE) ("Jade Leader" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") and has issued a total of 4,595,816 Units pursuant to this private placement for gross proceeds of $1,148,954.

The final tranche consisted of 730,000 Units at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of $182,500. Each unit consisted of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.40 per share until October 23, 2020. The common shares issued pursuant to this private placement are subject to a hold period until February 24, 2019. Insiders of the Company purchased a total of 40,000 Units. In connection with this tranche of the Offering, Jade Leader has agreed to pay finder’s fees of $1,250.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for working capital, general corporate purposes and property exploration expenditures.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Jean-Pierre Jutras"

Jean-Pierre Jutras

President/Director

