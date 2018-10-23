ISS/Glass Lewis Recommend Yes Vote to Shareholders

JERSEY, October 23, 2018 - Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis, both leading independent proxy advisory firms, have recommended that shareholders of Randgold vote FOR shareholder resolutions in relation to the proposed merger with Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE: ABX)(TSX: ABX).
Shareholder questions and assistance
If you have any questions or require assistance voting your shares or ADSs, please contact our proxy solicitation agent, Georgeson LLC, at:
United Kingdom/other countries +44 (0)207 019 7005 (toll) or by email at mark.harwood@georgeson.com
USA/Canada on 1-866-216-0459 (toll-free) or by e-mail at randgoldads@georgeson.com.
Randgold Resources enquiries:
Chief Executive Mark Bristow
Financial Director Graham Shuttleworth
Investor & Media Relations Kathy du Plessis +44 20 7557 7738 Email: randgold@dpapr.com
Details of the proposed merger and related documents can be found on Randgold’s website: www.randgoldresources.com
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!