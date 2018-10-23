Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Third Quarter 2018 Results and Conference Call

20:49 Uhr  |  CNW

NYSE, TSX: NTR

SASKATOON, Oct. 23, 2018 - Nutrien Ltd. (Nutrien) plans to release third quarter earnings results on Monday, November 5, 2018, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. CST (10:00 a.m. EST) to discuss and answer investor questions on third quarter results and the outlook.

Management invites you to listen to the conference call by using the dial-in number 1-877-269-7756. A webcast of the conference call and the presentation slides can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's website, www.nutrien.com/investors/events. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days from the time of the call.

A recording of the conference call will also be available after the completion of the call by dialing 1-877-660-6853 and inputting the conference identification number 13675548. The recording will be available through February 4, 2019

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute over 26 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Investor and Media Relations:
Richard Downey
Vice President, Investor & Corporate Relations
(403) 225-7357
Investors@nutrien.com

Investor Relations:
Jeff Holzman
Senior Director, Investor Relations
(306) 933-8545

Todd Coakwell
Director, Investor Relations
(403) 225-7437

Contact us at: www.nutrien.com  

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nutrien-announces-release-dates-for-third-quarter-2018-results-and-conference-call-300736433.html

SOURCE Nutrien Ltd.


Nutrien Ltd.

www.nutrien.com


