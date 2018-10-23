Torq Relinquishes Property Options to Pursue High Impact Opportunities Globally

VANCOUVER, Oct. 23, 2018 - Torq Resources Inc. (TSX-V: TORQ, “Torq” or the “Company”) has decided, based upon the scale and risk of the opportunities, that West Mercur and Newfoundland do not meet the Company’s strict geological requirements. The projects will no longer represent a financial obligation for Torq, allowing the Company to focus on the acquisition of projects that will deliver the highest shareholder value. Torq is currently reviewing several opportunities.



A Statement from Michael Kosowan, President and CEO:

“The Company is well-financed with over $13M in its treasury. In these opportunistic markets, we are confident in making more accretive acquisitions that will lead to a world-class gold discovery.”

About Torq Resources:

Torq Resources Inc. is a junior exploration company with the goal of establishing a tier-one mineral portfolio. The Company’s management team has raised over $500M and monetized successes in three previous exploration companies. Torq is continually reviewing and acquiring new precious metals targets on the path to discovery.

