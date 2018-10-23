Great Atlantic Announces Closing of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, October 23,2018 - Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (TSX.v: GR) (the "Company" or "GreatAtlantic") is pleased to announce that is has closed the non-brokeredprivate placement previously announced on October 3, 2018 for gross proceeds of$386,400. The units of the financing are comprised of one common share at aprice of $0.07 and a full share purchase warrant, which may be exercised for aperiod of two years at a price of 10 cents per share. The hold expiry date forthis financing is February 20, 2019. The Company paid a cash commission of$7,000.00 and 100,000 broker warrants to Leede Jones Gable Inc. The brokerwarrants have the same terms as the private placement warrants.The proceeds of the private placement will beused for general working capital and exploration work on the Company'sproperties.

The Company also announces it has granted 1 million optionsat an exercise price of $0.07 cents. The options are exercisable for five yearsand will be cancelled 30 days after cessation of acting as director, officer,employee or consultant of the Company. The options are subject to regulatoryapproval.

About GreatAtlantic Resources Corp.: Great AtlanticResources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery anddevelopment of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-freerealm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world.Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing aProject Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements onthe planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

This press release includes certain statements that may bedeemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other thanstatements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling,exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, areforward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectationsexpressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are notguarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differmaterially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could causeactual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statementsinclude exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability offinancing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

