Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Great Atlantic Announces Closing of Private Placement

23.10.2018  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, October 23,2018 - Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (TSX.v: GR) (the "Company" or "GreatAtlantic") is pleased to announce that is has closed the non-brokeredprivate placement previously announced on October 3, 2018 for gross proceeds of$386,400. The units of the financing are comprised of one common share at aprice of $0.07 and a full share purchase warrant, which may be exercised for aperiod of two years at a price of 10 cents per share. The hold expiry date forthis financing is February 20, 2019. The Company paid a cash commission of$7,000.00 and 100,000 broker warrants to Leede Jones Gable Inc. The brokerwarrants have the same terms as the private placement warrants.The proceeds of the private placement will beused for general working capital and exploration work on the Company'sproperties.

The Company also announces it has granted 1 million optionsat an exercise price of $0.07 cents. The options are exercisable for five yearsand will be cancelled 30 days after cessation of acting as director, officer,employee or consultant of the Company. The options are subject to regulatoryapproval.

On Behalf of theboard of directors

"Christopher RAnderson"
Mr. Christopher R.Anderson " Always be positive, strive for solutions, and never give up"
President CEODirector
604-488-3900 – Dir

Investor Relations:

Kaye Wynn Consulting Inc.: 604-558-2630, Toll Free:888-280-8128
E-mail: info@kayewynn.com

About GreatAtlantic Resources Corp.: Great AtlanticResources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery anddevelopment of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-freerealm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world.Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing aProject Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements onthe planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

This press release includes certain statements that may bedeemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other thanstatements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling,exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, areforward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectationsexpressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are notguarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differmaterially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could causeactual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statementsinclude exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability offinancing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation ServicesProvider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange)accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Great Atlantic Resource Corp
888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

SOURCE: Great Atlantic Resources Corp.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Great Atlantic Resources Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.greatatlanticresources.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap