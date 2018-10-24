Intermin Resources Limited: Quarterly Activities Report 30 September 2018

Perth, Australia - Intermin Resources Ltd. (ASX:IRC) ("Intermin" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the September 2018 Quarterly Activities Report. Intermin is a gold exploration and development company with a key focus in the Kalgoorlie region of Western Australia (see Figure 1 in link below) and has a number of joint ventures in place with quality partners covering multiple commodities in Western Australia and Queensland.HIGHLIGHTS- Fully funded 55,000m Resource extension and new discovery drilling program continues with 20,336m drilled at the Anthill, Binduli and Blister Dam projects during the Quarter- Highly successful new discovery and resource expansion drilling campaign completed at the Teal gold project area, 11km north-west of Kalgoorlie-Boulder- Updated independent Mineral Resource estimate released for the Teal Project area and, after depletion from mining Teal Stages 1 and 2, stands at:o 4.25Mt @ 2.11g/t Au for 289,000 ounces at a 1.0g/t Au lower grade cut-off, up 80%(see Note 1 below)- Over 85% now in the Indicated Category with mineralisation open in all directions (see Note 1 below)- Intermin's Total Mineral Resource (after depletion) grew to:o 8.40Mt @ 2.08g/t Au for 562,000oz at a 1.0g/t Au lower grade cut-off (see Note 1 below)- Excellent first pass drilling results received from the Crake prospect with follow up drilling now underway and results expected in the December Quarter (see Note 2,5 below)- Initial drilling results received from the Anthill gold project with further results and an updated Mineral Resource estimate expected in the December Quarter (see Note 3,5 below)- A total of 3,946,347 IRCOA options exercised during the Quarter raising A$670,879 and 4,250,000 unlisted Director options exercised raising A$406,250- Cash and tradeable securities of A$8.65 million (see Note 4 below)- Infill and regional exploration drilling to commence at the Richmond vanadium project in the current Quarter with results expected in the March Quarter 2019 (see Note 5 below)- Metallurgical testwork continues on ore samples from the vanadium project with further pre-concentration and downstream processing tests on going- Drilling commenced at the Blister Dam gold project on the Zuleika Shear with results expected in the December and March quarters (see Note 5 below)- Janet Ivy Mining Royalty payments of A$0.50/t continue with A$196,000 received for the June Quarter and regular quarterly payments expected through CY2018 (see Note 5 below)DECEMBER QUARTER ACTIVITES (see Note 5 below)- Resolution of purported variation claims received from mining contractor Resource Mining Pty Ltd over the Teal open cut gold mine- Ongoing resource expansion and new discovery drilling at Binduli and Blister Dam- Further drilling results from the Anthill, Binduli and Blister Dam gold projects- Richmond Vanadium metallurgical test work results on ore pre-concentration optimisation- Resource update for the Anthill project- Stakeholder engagement and drilling at the Richmond vanadium prospectNotes:1 As announced to the ASX on 19 September 2018,2 As announced to the ASX on 10 July and 15 August 2018,3 as announced to the ASX on 21 August 2018,4 Includes 75% profit share component from Teal gold mine as per Intermin's position, see Page 4 for details,5 see Forward Looking and Cautionary Statement on Pages 29 and 30To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/A1JNMW77





Intermin Resources Ltd. (ASX:IRC) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.



Jon Price Managing Director Tel: +61-8-9386-9534