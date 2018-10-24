New Energy Minerals Ltd: Investor Presentation October 2018

Sydney, Australia - New Energy Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NXE) (FRA:GGY) provides the Company's latest Investor Presentation.BUILDING STRONGER, SAFER BUILDINGS- Graphite is a key material in the expandable graphite market, which is widely used in the next generation of fire-retardant material building materials.- With China forecasted to require a total of 40Mtpa of fire-retardant building materials per year, and 5% of this product being made of Graphite, this equates to 2 million tonnes of high quality large-flake graphite per year being consumed by the Chinese construction industry alone.- To add context, it is estimated total global production of flake graphite in 2016 was approximately 860,000 tons with only a proportion of this material used to generate expandable graphite.- It is commonly understood that China's coarse flake graphite reserves have largely diminished, and supply is also under threat by environmental restrictions forcing mine closures.- The Caula project has significant capacity to supply this market and exceptional flake size distribution with >63% of concentrates larger than 180 microns @ 97% to 98% TGCC. New Energy Minerals has initiated further testing on its 180+ concentrates to assist with offtake discussions.To view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/E6YP3K7Q





About New Energy Minerals Ltd:



New Energy Minerals Ltd. is an ASX listed company focused on the mining and exploration of Vanadium and Graphite – two commodities critical for the 'New Energy Market'.



The Company is currently fast tracking its world-class Caula Vanadium-Graphite project in Northern Mozambique, located along strike from the Syrah Resources Ltd. (ASX:SYR) Balama Project, with first cash flows targeted for H2 of 2019 from trial mining operations. New Energy Minerals' Caula project hosts a JORC (Measured) vanadium-graphite resource of 22 Mt @ 0.37% V2O5 (0.2% cut-off) and 13.4% TGC (8% cut-off) for 81,600 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide (180 million pounds) and 2.93 Mt of contained graphite.



New Energy minerals has a highly experienced Board of Directors, management, finance, exploration and geological team, with a 15-year track record of investment and successful project development in Mozambique and the Africa region. The Company aims to become a major provider of vanadium and graphite, both key components used in battery production.





New Energy Minerals Ltd. Bernard Olivier Managing Director E: bernard@newenergyminerals.com.au M: +61-4-08948-182 T: +27-66-4702-979 Jane Morgan Management Jane Morgan Media & Investor Relations E: jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au T: +61-405-555-618