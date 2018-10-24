Rambler Metals and Mining PLC: Q3 Production Results

NEWFOUNDLAND, October 24, 2018 - Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSXV: RAB; AIM: RMM) ("Rambler" or "the Company"), a copper and gold producer, explorer, and developer today provides production results for its Q3 and year-to-date ending 30 September 2018 ('Q3/18').

Q3/2018 PRODUCTION SUMMARY (REFER TO TABLE 1)

A total of 1,266 tonnes of saleable copper were recovered to concentrate in the quarter, a 29% increase over Q2/18 and a 26% increase over Q3/17.The quarterly production of saleable gold totalled 1,020 ounces, a 15% reduction from Q2/18 and 10% increase over Q3/17.

Total mill throughput was 93,128 dry metric tonnes ('dmt'), a decrease of 2% compared to Q2/18 and a 17% increase over Q3/17.Average daily throughput at the mill for the quarter was 1,103 dmt per operating day.

Copper feed grade for the quarter was 1.46% with a gold grade of 0.54 g/t. The copper grade represents a 30% uplift over Q2/18 and a 5% uplift over Q3/17.Average recoveries to concentrate for the quarter were: 97.3% for copper and 71.9% for gold, both of which represent increases over Q2/18 and Q3/17 performances.Concentrate grade produced for the quarter were 29.4% and 8.1 g/t for copper and gold respectively.

