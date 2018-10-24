Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Rambler Metals and Mining PLC: Q3 Production Results

08:20 Uhr  |  Accesswire

NEWFOUNDLAND, October 24, 2018 - Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSXV: RAB; AIM: RMM) ("Rambler" or "the Company"), a copper and gold producer, explorer, and developer today provides production results for its Q3 and year-to-date ending 30 September 2018 ('Q3/18').

Q3/2018 PRODUCTION SUMMARY (REFER TO TABLE 1)

  • A total of 1,266 tonnes of saleable copper were recovered to concentrate in the quarter, a 29% increase over Q2/18 and a 26% increase over Q3/17.The quarterly production of saleable gold totalled 1,020 ounces, a 15% reduction from Q2/18 and 10% increase over Q3/17.
  • Total mill throughput was 93,128 dry metric tonnes ('dmt'), a decrease of 2% compared to Q2/18 and a 17% increase over Q3/17.Average daily throughput at the mill for the quarter was 1,103 dmt per operating day.
  • Copper feed grade for the quarter was 1.46% with a gold grade of 0.54 g/t. The copper grade represents a 30% uplift over Q2/18 and a 5% uplift over Q3/17.Average recoveries to concentrate for the quarter were: 97.3% for copper and 71.9% for gold, both of which represent increases over Q2/18 and Q3/17 performances.Concentrate grade produced for the quarter were 29.4% and 8.1 g/t for copper and gold respectively.

Please click on, or paste the following link into your web browser to view the full announcement;

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9579E_1-2018-10-23.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Norman Williams, CPA,CA
President and CEO
Rambler Metals & Mining Plc
Tel No: 709-800-1929
Fax No: 709-800-1921

Peter Mercer
Vice President, Corporate Secretary
Rambler Metals & Mining Plc
Tel No: +44 (0) 20 8652-2700
Fax No: +44 (0) 20 8652-2719

Nominated Advisor (NOMAD)

Investor Relations

David Porter, Peter Malovany
Cantor Fitzgerald Europe
Tel No: +44 (0) 20 7894 7000

Nicole Marchand Investor Relations
Tel No: 416- 428-3533
Nicole@nm-ir.com

Website: www.ramblermines.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

SOURCE: Rambler Metals and Mining plc


Mineninfo

Rambler Metals & Mining Plc

Bergbau
Großbritannien
www.ramblermines.com


