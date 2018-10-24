Banyan Drills 70.7 Metres of 1.06 G/T Au, Including 15.1 Meters of 3.05 G/T, At the Aurex-Mcquesten Gold Project, Yukon

CALGARY, October 24, 2018 - Banyan Gold Corp.(TSXV: BYN) ("Banyan" or "The Company"), is pleased to announce analytical results from the first four holes of the recently completed twelve-hole diamond drill campaign on the Aurex-McQuesten Property, Central Yukon.

Assays from the first four of twelve diamond drill holes, all of which targeted the down dip extension of the McQuesten Gold Zone on the Aurex-McQuesten Property are presented in the summary table below. The McQuesten Gold Zone represents the surface expression of an approximately 90 metre thick calcareous package that transects the area and is interpreted to host to gold mineralization preferentially within retrograde skarn altered horizons.

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (ppm) MQ-18-30 10.1 80.8 70.7 1.06 including 19.8 20.9 1.1 1.79 including 32.0 34.7 2.7 3.52 including 41.2 43.3 2.2 1.67 including 48.7 49.9 1.2 1.82 including 52.8 55.8 3.0 0.92 including 57.3 58.8 1.5 1.22 including 65.7 80.8 15.1 3.05 MQ-18-31 12.2 74.7 62.5 0.21 including 27.1 28.7 1.6 1.18 including 62.4 64.0 1.6 1.45 MQ-18-32 3.1 71.1 68.1 0.30 including 18.7 21.4 2.8 1.36 including 41.1 47.3 6.2 0.86 and 96.9 98.2 1.3 2.83 MQ-18-33 25.8 106.0 80.3 0.32 including 59.4 63.8 4.4 1.09 Including 75.3 76.8 1.5 1.70

"The primary goal of the 2018 Aurex-McQuesten Exploration program was to drill test the newly developed geologic model created from detailed review of all historic Aurex-McQuesten drill data combined with results from last season's inaugural Banyan drill holes on the Property", stated Tara Christie, President and CEO. "Banyan's geological model interpreted a 900 metre long by 100 metre calcareous package with the potential to host gold mineralization averaging close to 0.5 g/t Au and the 2018 drill program was designed to test this theory. The results from the first four drill holes from this program achieved this goal and have demonstrated the potential for a near-surface gold mineralized target with economic potential."

Completion of 2018 Exploration Program – Aurex-McQuesten Gold Project

The 2018 drill program at Aurex-McQuesten consisted of twelve diamond drill holes totaling 1,414 metres of NTW sized core completed from 11 drill pads. The 2018 drill program targeted a 500 metre wide section of the McQuesten Gold Zone, testing its on-strike extension potential following upon a gold-in-soil anomaly first identified in a 2017 Banyan soil survey north of the McQuesten Gold Zone. The first eight holes (MQ-18-30 to MQ-18-37) were designed to infill a 500 metre wide section of the down dip projection of the McQuesten Gold Zone. These holes were on section with historic holes and together tested a volume of ~12 million metre3 of the interpreted mineralized block with a nominal drill-section spacing of 100m and nominal in section drill spacing of 50 metres.

The final four holes of the Aurex-McQuesten 2018 program were designed to test:

1) A gold-in-soil anomaly identified in the 2017 soil survey north of the McQuesten Gold Zone (MQ-18-38) and;

2) The on strike extension of the McQuesten Gold Zone east of the main 500 metre wide calacerous block tested by the first eight holes (MQ-18-39 to MQ-18-41).

In addition to the diamond drilling, one trench (108 meters) was completed in the McQuesten Gold Zone.

Additionally, a property wide soil survey was carried out covering approximately 12 km2 with line and station spacing of 100m and 25m respectively.

Detailed plan maps and drillhole sections will be made available on the Company's website.

Technical Information

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Banyan Gold

Banyan is a growth stage gold exploration company whose flagship property, the Hyland Gold Project, is approximately 70km NE of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt.

The Hyland Main Zone Indicated Gold Resource Estimate, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, at a 0.3 g/t gold equivalent cutoff, contains 8.6 million tonnes grading 0.85 g/t AuEq for 236,000 AuEq ounces with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 10.8 million tonnes grading 0.83 g/t AuEq for 288,000 AuEq ounces.