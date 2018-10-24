Nutrien Closes the Sale of its Equity Position in Arab Potash Company

NYSE, TSX: NTR

SASKATOON, Oct. 24, 2018 - Nutrien Ltd. ("Nutrien") announced today that it has completed the sale of its minority equity investment in Arab Potash Company ("APC") to SDIC Mining Investment Co. Ltd. ("SDIC Mining") for gross proceeds of $502 million.

Completion of the APC sale was required by the Competition Commission of India and Ministry of Commerce in China in providing their clearance for the merger of Agrium and PotashCorp to form Nutrien.

