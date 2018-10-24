Power Ore Releases Investor Webinar detailing the Mann Mine Geophysics Discovery and Company Acquisition Strategy

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2018 - Power Ore ("Power Ore" or the "Company") (TSX.V: PORE) is pleased to provide its shareholders with its latest Investor Webinar detailing discoveries made via Mann Mine's recent geophysics program, some commentary on the Cobalt, Ontario camp, as well as the company's plans for the Mann Mine going forward and prospective acquisitions in its pipeline.

"We hope this webinar provides additional clarity to shareholders on the work that we've completed on the Mann to date. The main purpose of this webinar is to detail our geophysical findings that we press released throughout October. This includes the mineralized magnetic low sequences which cross cut the magnetic highly magnetic horizons within the Nipissing Diabase sill on the property. One of these magnetic low sequences corresponds with the area that was mined in the past, and in which drilling shows very high grade silver and cobalt intersections. The discovery of similar magnetic lows along the same structure indicates that there is the potential to establish new zones which were not visible until we completed the very high resolution magnetics in September. Additionally the Webinar discusses our plans for the Mann going forward and our strategy to grow our asset base with advanced stage assets with exposure to copper, nickel and cobalt," said Stephen Stewart, Power Ore's CEO.

"The very high resolution data from the drone magnetic survey have identified several additional East West trending low magnetic structures within the magnetic diabase that will be followed up with prospecting and sampling and possibly drilling if the targets are validated," added Charles Beaudry, VP Exploration and Qualified Person as per NI43-101.

