Issue of Equity to BHP

BISHOPSGATE, October 24, 2018 - Further to the announcement on 17 October 2018, the Board of SolGold plc (TSX: SOLG) ("SolGold" or the "Company") confirms that the 100,000,000 new ordinary shares of the Company to BHP Billiton Holdings Limited ("BHP") at 45p per share have today been admitted to the standard segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.
By order of the Board Karl Schlobohm Company Secretary
