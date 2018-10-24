Issue of Equity to BHP

BISHOPSGATE, October 24, 2018 - Further to the announcement on 17 October 2018, the Board of SolGold plc (TSX: SOLG) ("SolGold" or the "Company") confirms that the 100,000,000 new ordinary shares of the Company to BHP Billiton Holdings Limited ("BHP") at 45p per share have today been admitted to the standard segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

By order of the Board

Karl Schlobohm

Company Secretary

CONTACTS

Mr Nicholas Mather

SolGold plc (Chief Executive Officer)

nmather@solgold.com.au

Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0665

+61 (0) 417 880 448

Mr Karl Schlobohm

SolGold plc (Company Secretary)

kschlobohm@solgold.com.au

Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0661

Ms Anna Legge

SolGold plc (Corporate Communications)

alegge@solgold.com.au

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2131

Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis

Camarco (Financial PR / IR)

solgold@camarco.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Andrew Chubb / Ingo Hofmaier

Hannam & Partners (Joint Broker)

solgold@hannam.partners

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500

