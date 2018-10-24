Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Issue of Equity to BHP

14:40 Uhr  |  Accesswire

BISHOPSGATE, October 24, 2018 - Further to the announcement on 17 October 2018, the Board of SolGold plc (TSX: SOLG) ("SolGold" or the "Company") confirms that the 100,000,000 new ordinary shares of the Company to BHP Billiton Holdings Limited ("BHP") at 45p per share have today been admitted to the standard segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

By order of the Board
Karl Schlobohm
Company Secretary

CONTACTS

Mr Nicholas Mather
SolGold plc (Chief Executive Officer)
nmather@solgold.com.au
Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0665
+61 (0) 417 880 448

Mr Karl Schlobohm
SolGold plc (Company Secretary)
kschlobohm@solgold.com.au
Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0661

Ms Anna Legge
SolGold plc (Corporate Communications)
alegge@solgold.com.au
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2131

Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis
Camarco (Financial PR / IR)
solgold@camarco.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Andrew Chubb / Ingo Hofmaier
Hannam & Partners (Joint Broker)
solgold@hannam.partners
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500

Follow us on twitter @SolGold_plc

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9435E_1-2018-10-23.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: SolGold plc


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

SolGold plc

Bergbau
Australien
www.solgold.com.au


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap