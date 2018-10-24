First Vanadium Appoints Dr. David Dreisinger to Advisory Board

Vancouver, October 24, 2018 - First Vanadium Corp. (formerly Cornerstone Metals Inc.) (TSXV: FVAN) (OTCQX: CCCCF) (FSE: 1PY) ("First Vanadium" or the "Company") continues to seek high calibre people to augment its team to advance the Carlin Vanadium Deposit. We are pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. David Dreisinger to our Advisory Board. David Dreisinger is a Professor and Chairholder of the Hydrometallurgy Chair at the University of British Columbia. The UBC Hydrometallurgy Chair is funded by 16 industrial companies. Dr. Dreisinger works actively with industry and has co-invented a number of metallurgical processes, including the Sepon Copper process (Laos), the Mt Gordon Copper process (Australia), the PLATSOL process (to be used in the US). Together with his students and colleagues, he has published over 300 technical papers in journals and conference proceedings. He holds 21 US Patents. Dr. Dreisinger serves as a director of a number of TSX listed companies including PolyMet Mining, Search Minerals, Euro Manganese and LeadFX.

The Company also announces that it has issued 1 million shares to Americas Gold Exploration Inc. ("AGEI") as required pursuant to the agreement between the Company and AGEI dated September 22, 2017 under which AGEI assigned its 100% interest in the Carlin Vanadium property to the Company (refer to the Company's news release dated November 9, 2017 for further details about the assignment agreement). A finder's fee of 100,000 shares was also paid and issued in conjunction with this transaction. All shares issued in connection herewith are subject to a 4 month hold period in compliance with Canadian securities laws.

About First Vanadium Corp.

First Vanadium (formerly Cornerstone Metals Inc.) has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Carlin Vanadium Project, located in Elko County 6miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada. The Carlin Vanadium Project hosts the Carlin Vanadium Deposit which is flat to shallow dipping and at shallow depths, 0-60 m (0-200 ft) below surface.

The Carlin Vanadium deposit is considered the largest, highest grade primary vanadium deposit in North America (USGS Professional Paper 1802 Critical Mineral Resources of the United States—Economic and Environmental Geology and Prospects for Future Supply dated December 18, 2017).

ON BEHALF OF First Vanadium Corp.

per: "Paul Cowley"

CEO & President

(604) 340-7711

pcowley@firstvanadium.com

www.firstvanadium.com

Technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul Cowley, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and President and CEO of the Company.

