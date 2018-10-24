Commander, Fjordland and High Power Exploration Announce Results from Drilling at South Voisey's Bay Nickel Project, Labrador

Vancouver, October 24, 2018 - Commander Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CMD) ("Commander") and project partners Fjordland Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FEX) ("Fjordland") and privately-owned High Power Exploration Inc. are pleased to provide results from the recent drilling at their South Voisey's Bay nickel-copper-cobalt project (the "SVB Property") located 80 kilometres south of Vale's Voisey's Bay nickel mine in Labrador, Canada. The exploration program was completed in August 2018 and comprised 1,253.2 metres of drilling in 11 holes along with property wide geological mapping.

The 2018 drilling program was designed to test the role of structure in controlling magma emplacement, and sulphide accumulation. Several drill holes were selected to test conductive structures interpreted from reprocessing of historical geophysical data that occur close to structures interpreted from satellite images and geological mapping. Overall results were low with higher grades being associated with basal accumulations of sulphides over narrow thicknesses, with the best results summarized below in Table 1. The intersections comprise clots and semi-massive sulphide comprised primarily of pyrrhotite with minor pentlandite and chalcopyrite occurring at or near the base of gabbro sills. Hole locations are provided in Table 2 at the end of this release. Sections and plans will be posted to the Company website. Reported core lengths are estimated to be true widths.

Table 1: Results

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Interval ppm Cu ppm Ni ppm Co FL18-10 32.00 36.00 4.00 1231 1748 122 FL18-11b 43.00 52.97 9.97 1160 1413 130 FL18-16 26.65 31.00 4.35 1622 3300 656

Geological and structural mapping and property-wide prospecting programs were also completed during the 2018 field operation. Mapping was performed within key target areas to refine 2018 drill targets, as well as on a property wide scale to identify and constrain structures like those known to control emplacement of magmatic sulphides in the vicinity of the Voisey's Bay mine. Results from preliminary structural data analysis identified the presence of previously undocumented NE-SW ductile shear zones and late brittle fault systems that cross-cut foliation in the Tasiuyak paragneiss that appear to be associated with the emplacement of the Pants Lake Intrusive suite. Further structural mapping is required to better understand the distribution, character and kinematics of these features and verify their role in controlling the geometry of emplacement for the gabbroic rocks of the PLI that host magmatic sulphide mineralization.

Discussion

The 29,400 ha South Voisey's Bay property covers most of the Pants Lake Gabbro Complex. The Pants Lake Complex is comprised of several gabbro phases that are similar to ore hosting gabbro at the nearby Voisey's Bay nickel mine. Drilling was centred on modeled conductors derived from re-processed historical UTEM-3 surveys conducted in 2002 and 2014 and incorporating current geological concepts being successfully applied at the Voisey's Bay Mine wherein structure plays an important ore control role and where massive sulphide accumulations may also occur in wall rock structures. Results to date have encountered several stacked Gabbro sills that are comprised of multiple magma pulses. A feeder system that would link these sills to a deeper source chamber has not been not yet been recognised. The geological information from drilling and preliminary mapping will guide the refinement of the intrusion history through classification and quantifying of gabbro breccias that will resolve magma pathways and high priority feeders. This work, to be completed this winter, will guide field programs in 2019.

Richard Atkinson, CEO of Fjordland stated that "While we did not achieve any economic intersections, we have a much better understanding of the role of geological structure in the project, which gives new avenues for exploration next year".

Work completed at the South Voisey's Bay property this summer has been registered and is being assisted by a Grant from the Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. Work was completed under the 2018 Guidelines of the JEA Program. The Company thanks the government of Newfoundland and Labrador for this assistance.

Fjordland currently owns a 35% interest in the SVB Property and may acquire up to a 100% interest by paying Commander combined cash payments of $290,000 ($10,000 paid), completing $8.0 million in exploration expenditures (approximately $2,500,000 spent to date) and issuing to Commander an aggregate of 4.5 million shares of Fjordland (450,000 shares issued) (see Fjordland's news release dated June 5, 2017 for details). Upon Fjordland acquiring a 100% interest in the project, Commander will retain a 2% NSR (Fjordland having the right to buy down 50% of the Royalty for a payment of $5,000,000 as a cash payment, or a cash payment equal $2,500,000 plus the issuance of shares having a fair market value of 50% of the buy down amount). Commander will receive a $10.0 million advance royalty payment at the commencement of commercial production. An affiliate of High Power Exploration owns approximately 30% of Fjordland and has entered into a separate funding agreement with Fjordland to provide up to $7.4 million in expenditures and $290,000 in property payments, following which Fjordland has agreed to assign them a 65% project interest (see Fjordland's news release dated August 28, 2017 for details). Separately Fjordland has entered into three option agreements with landholders internal to the larger Commander claim block including properties held by Vulcan Minerals Inc., Unity Resources Inc., and a consortium of private owners. One hole, FL18-15 was completed on the Vulcan option.

QA/QC

Drill core was NTQ with recoveries typically above 90 per cent. After drilling, the core is logged for geology, structure and geotechnical characteristics, marked up for sampling, and photographed on site. The cores for analyses are marked for sampling based on geological intervals with individual samples 1.0 m or less in length. The core was cut in half lengthwise, with a rock saw on site. One half-core is stored on site for future reference. The other with half-core was bagged in individual plastic bags along with ID tag and sealed. The individual plastic sample bags were then placed into rice bags labelled with sample ID's for all enclosed samples (typically 3 to 5 samples per rice bag before sealing the bag with packing tape. The rice bags were shipped by commercial carrier to Eastern Analytical Ltd, Springdale NL. for assaying. A QA/QC program, including insertion of standards, blanks and duplicates with regular samples was under the supervision of Gary Thompson, P.Geo.

Upon arrival at Eastern Analytical rice bags and sample bags were inspected for tampering or damage during transportation. The samples were dried and then crushed to 80% -10mesh, and a 250g split is then pulverized to 95% 150mesh. A 200 mg subsample is then dissolved in four acids and analyzed by ICP-OES for 34 elements. Samples with significant Ni, Cu or Co were re-analyzed by atomic absorption following a three-acid digestion. Eastern Analytical is an ISO17025 certified laboratory. On site supervision was by Dawn Evans-Lamswood, P, Geo.

Table 2: Drill hole locations

Hole ID Easting Northing EOH_m Azimuth Dip FL18-09 567699 6148796 141.2 170 -50 FL18-10 563199 6151253 176.1 180 -55 FL18-11A 563396 6151488 26.9 320 -65 FL18-11B 563396 6151488 179.2 320 -65 FL18-12A 564423 6151939 53.3 160 -50 FL18-12B 564423 6151939 129.0 160 -50 FL18-13 570330 6142443 145.6 140 -50 FL18-14 568508 6142861 167.0 180 -85 FL18-15 566609 6149874 51.1 185 -75 FL18-16 565324 6151868 78.0 170 -65 FL18-17 565349 6151753 106.0 180 -85 TOTAL



1253.2





Robert Cameron, P. Geo. is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 and has read and takes responsibility for the technical aspects of this release.

About Commander Resources:

Commander Resources is a Canadian focused exploration company that has leveraged its success in exploration through partnerships and sale of properties, while retaining equity and royalty interests. Commander has a portfolio of base and precious metal projects across Canada and significant equity positions in Maritime Resources Corp. and Aston Bay Holdings. Commander also retains royalties from properties that have been partnered, optioned or sold.

