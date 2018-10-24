MPV announces results of its Annual General and Special Meeting

MONTREAL, Oct. 24, 2018 - M.P.V. Explorations Inc. (the “Company” or “MPV”) (CSE: MPV) is pleased to announce that following its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (“AGM”) held on October 23, 2018 in Montréal, Quebec, its corporate name has been changed to MPV Exploration Inc. In the next few days, the common shares of MPV will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the new corporate name but will keep the same CUSIP number as before. MPV will also keep its trading symbol “MPV”.



No specific action is required from shareholders with respect to the name change. However, shareholders who so desire may exchange their “M.P.V. Explorations Inc.” share certificates for new certificates in the name of “MPV Exploration Inc.” with Computershare Investor Services Inc., on a one-for-one basis, at any time.

AGM Voting Results

MPV is also pleased to announce that following its AGM (i) Jean-Francois Perras, Jean Rainville and Marc-André Lavoie were re-elected as directors; (ii) Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP were re-appointed as the Company’s auditors; (iii) Jean-Francois Perras was reconfirmed as Chairman of the Board, President & Chief Executive Officer; and (iv) Nathalie Laurin was reconfirmed as Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary.

About MPV Exploration Inc.

MPV Exploration Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on base metals projects in the Chibougamau region of Northern Quebec. Its main asset is the UMEX Copper-Zinc project, which is located approximately 50 kilometers West of the town of Chapais on traditional Eeyou Istchee Territory and covers a total 7,000 hectares over a length of 16.8 kilometers. Documented mineralization on the UMEX property consist of volcanic massive sulphides (VMS) within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, which is known for its numerous precious metals and polymetallic deposits.

For further information, please contact:

Jean-Francois Perras, President and CEO

MPV Exploration Inc.

(514) 667-7171