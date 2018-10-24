TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2018 - HARTE GOLD CORP. (“Harte Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX: HRT / OTC: HRTFF / Frankfurt: H4O) Harte Gold Corp. was joined today by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, as well as the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, Greg Rickford to celebrate the Grand Opening and ribbon cutting of the Sugar Zone Gold Mine. This is the first high-grade gold mine in over ten years to open in the province and demonstrates that Ontario is truly open for business.



“We are excited to open the Sugar Zone Gold Mine in Northern Ontario”, said Harte Gold CEO, Stephen G. Roman. “This is the culmination of a concerted team effort that began in 2009. This gold mine means jobs, hope and opportunity for a region that has often been ignored and demonstrates that the mining industry is alive and well in Ontario.”

“We are also joined today by Premier Doug Ford and Minister Greg Rickford for today’s Grand Opening,” said Mr. Roman. “Their presence today at the mine site demonstrates that this government takes the development of the North seriously. We appreciate their support as we move to making this mine fully operational. In addition, I want to thank the Town of White River, Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg (Pic Mobert) First Nation, Biigtigong Nishnaabeg (Pic River) First Nation for their key and continued support.”

“The opening of Harte Gold’s Sugar Zone Mine is a signal to the world that Ontario is Open for Business. It shows that this government is committed to improving the conditions for businesses, so they can thrive. It’s also one more example of why Ontario is a global leader in mineral exploration and production,” said Premier Ford. “We told the people of Ontario we would create and protect good, local jobs all over the province. We will continue to support businesses that are bringing more prosperity and economic growth to every corner of Ontario.”

“Opening a new gold mine is a tremendous feat for any mining company, particularly a former junior exploration company,” said Rickford. “The Sugar Zone Mine will be a powerful economic engine in the region, and is a great example of growth and prosperity happening here in Northern Ontario.”

“Mining is key to Ontario’s continued economic success. It attracts billions every year in capital, most of which is spent directly in Northern Ontario,” said Premier Ford. “Today’s announcement means that success can continue for years to come.”

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold is Ontario’s newest gold producer through its wholly owned Sugar Zone Mine in White River Ontario. Using a 3 g/t gold cut-off, the NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate dated February 15, 2018 contains an Indicated Mineral Resource of 2,607,000 tonnes grading 8.52 g/t for 714,200 ounces contained gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 3,590,000 tonnes, grading 6.59 g/t for 760,800 ounces contained gold. The Company is currently completing a 100,000 metre drill program on near mine and exploration targets, which will be incorporated in an updated NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate and mine plan targeted for Q1, 2019. Exploration on the Sugar Zone property includes 83,850 hectares encompassing a significant greenstone belt.

