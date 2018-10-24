Detour Gold Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2018 /CNW/ - Detour Gold Corp. (TSX: DGC) ("Detour Gold" or the "Company") reports its operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2018.

This release should be read in conjunction with the Company's third quarter 2018 Financial Statements and MD&A on the Company's website or on SEDAR. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. All references to non-IFRS measures are denoted with "o" and are discussed at the end of this news release.

Q3 2018 Highlights

Gold production of 151,402 ounces

Mill throughput of 59,219 tpd and mining rate of 304,000 tpd

Total cash costs o ("TCC") of $798 per ounce sold and all-in sustaining costs o ("AISC") of $1,377 per ounce sold

("TCC") of $798 per ounce sold and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") of $1,377 per ounce sold Revenues of $170.0 million on gold sales of 139,821 ounces at an average realized price o of 1,214 per ounce

of 1,214 per ounce Earnings from mine operations of $15.0 million

Net earnings of $12.7 million ($0.07 per basic share) and adjusted net loss o of $1.5 million ($0.01 per basic share)

of $1.5 million ($0.01 per basic share) Cash and cash equivalents of $156.3 million at September 30, 2018

Company's revolving credit facility extended by one year from July 2021 to July 2022

2018 guidance unchanged

Frazer Bourchier, Chief Operating Officer, commented on the third quarter operational results: "The mine and mill performance highlight progressive quarterly improvements throughout the year, with the highest mining rates achieved over a quarter since operations commenced. The operational results in the third quarter reflect in part the progress we are making on our key strategic focus areas and associated action plans. We anticipate efficiency improvements with sustainable benefits to continue over the next 18 to 24 months."

Q3 Update on Operational Improvement Strategy

The Company continues to advance on several key strategic operational improvements with the objective of facilitating the execution of the 2018 life of mine plan ("2018 LOM Plan") over the near term. Progress in the third quarter included:

Appointment of Mine General Manager

Hired additional technically experienced senior site leaders

Completed in-depth audit of process plant operations, maintenance and mining

Continuing audit of contractor management and project management

Commenced required mill capital projects

Introduced a business improvement site-based division

Ongoing organizational structure evaluation

Progressed improvements in operating procedures

Developed mine to mill interface business optimization process changes

Operating systems skills training and support personnel planning

Q3 2018 Results

Operational results

Gold production totaled 151,402 ounces in the third quarter.

Mill throughput was 5.4 million tonnes (Mt) at a head grade of 0.97 grams per tonne (g/t) and average recoveries of 89.3%. Improvements to plant reliability and operating time are being addressed by the ongoing capital projects and by modifications to maintenance and operating practices.

A total of 28.0 Mt (ore and waste) was mined in the third quarter (equivalent to mining rates of 304,000 tpd), in line with plan and representing the most tonnes mined in a quarter since commencement of operations. The progress during the quarter highlights improving maintenance and operating practices.

As part of the operating plan, run-of-mine stockpiles decreased to 5.8 Mt grading 0.62 g/t (approximately 115,000 ounces) during the third quarter.

Detour Lake Operation Statistics



YTD 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Ore mined (Mt) 15.0 4.3 4.9 5.8 4.7 5.4 Waste mined (Mt) 61.8 23.7 21.4 16.7 22.4 20.6 Total mined (Mt) 76.8 28.0 26.3 22.5 27.0 26.1 Strip ratio (waste:ore) 4.1 5.6 4.4 2.9 4.8 3.8 Mining rate (k tpd) 281 304 289 250 294 283













Ore milled (Mt) 15.1 5.4 5.1 4.6 5.0 5.7 Head grade (g/t Au) 1.06 0.97 1.06 1.17 1.04 0.86 Recovery (%) 89.8 89.3 88.9 91.1 90.3 89.6 Mill throughput (tpd) 55,332 59,219 55,825 50,860 54,144 61,548













Ounces produced (oz) 462,928 151,402 154,385 157,141 150,046 139,861 Ounces sold (oz) 437,737 139,821 146,856 151,060 156,293 128,498













Average realized priceo($/oz) $1,285 $1,214 $1,305 $1,330 $1,277 $1,273 Total cash costso($/oz sold) $754 $798 $723 $744 $705 $668 AISCo($/oz sold) $1,181 $1,377 $1,104 $1,072 $989 $1,032













Mining (Cdn$/t mined) $3.31 $3.01 $3.25 $3.75 $2.99 $2.84 Milling (Cdn$/t milled) $11.23 $9.74 $12.50 $11.60 $10.51 $8.29 G&A and other1 (Cdn$/t milled) $3.98 $3.48 $3.96 $4.61 $3.43 $3.26

1. Include costs related to agreements with Aboriginal communities. Note: Totals may not add due to rounding.

Financial Review

Revenues for the third quarter were $170.0 million on the sale of 139,821 ounces of gold at an average realized price o of $1,214 per ounce. Lower gold sales are attributable to gold-in-circuit inventory buildup which will be reduced by year-end.

of $1,214 per ounce. Lower gold sales are attributable to gold-in-circuit inventory buildup which will be reduced by year-end. Cost of sales for the third quarter totaled $155.0 million, including $42.8 million of depreciation. The higher depreciation charge for the quarter is due to a revision of the estimated useful life of certain of the Company's assets reflected in 2018 LOM Plan.

TCC were $798 per ounce sold in the third quarter, reflecting timing of gold sales, higher contractor and maintenance costs, and higher consumable costs (i.e. diesel fuel, plant reagents and electricity).

AISC o were $1,377 per ounce sold in the third quarter, reflecting higher operating costs (described above) and sustaining capital expenditures of $53.0 million and deferred stripping costs of $21.8 million.

were $1,377 per ounce sold in the third quarter, reflecting higher operating costs (described above) and sustaining capital expenditures of $53.0 million and deferred stripping costs of $21.8 million. Sustaining capital expenditures were in line with plan and included $26.9 million for the ongoing construction of the tailings facility, $16.5 million for mining (mainly for major component replacements for the mobile fleet andtwo excavators), $5.1 million for the processing plant, and $4.5 million for site infrastructure, including the completion of the new accommodation camp.

Earnings from mine operations for the third quarter totaled $15.0 million.

Net earnings for the third quarter were $12.7 million ($0.07 per basic share). Adjusted net losso in the third quarter amounted to $1.5 million ($0.01 per basic share).

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As at September 30, 2018, the Company had $156.3 million of cash and cash equivalents, approximately $220 million available from its bank credit facility, and net debto of approximately $94 million.

Financial Risk Management

As at September 30, 2018, the Company had $108.0 million of zero-cost foreign exchange collars to hedge its Canadian dollar denominated costs whereby it can sell U.S. dollars at an average rate of 1.25 and can participate up to an average rate of 1.34. This represents a hedge coverage ratio of approximately 35% for projected expenditures for the remainder of 2018 and 10% of projected expenditures for 2019.

As at September 30, 2018, the Company had no gold or diesel derivative contracts outstanding.

Selected Financial Information

(in $ millions unless specified) YTD 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Metal sales 563.2 170.0 191.8 201.4 200.0 164.0

Production costs 331.8 112.2 106.7 112.9 110.9 86.8

Depreciation 118.9 42.8 38.6 37.5 39.1 30.5 Cost of sales 450.7 155.0 145.3 150.4 150.0 117.3 Earnings from mine operations 112.5 15.0 46.5 51.0 50.0 46.7













Net earnings 31.4 12.7 8.8 9.9 16.7 41.1 Net earnings per share (basic) 0.18 0.07 0.05 0.06 0.10 0.24 Adjusted net earnings (loss)o 48.0 (1.5) 21.3 28.2 26.8 27.1 Adjusted net earnings (loss) per shareo 0.27 (0.01) 0.12 0.16 0.15 0.15

Note: Totals may not add up due to rounding.

Exploration Activities

The 2018 drilling program on the Detour Lake property was completed in October 2018 with a total of 20,900 metres in 60 drill holes, testing targets in the Lower Detour area (including the Hopper Lake area) and east of the tailings facility. From this drilling campaign, 10,932 metres in 30 holes were completed during the third quarter and up to the first week of October.

A geological mapping program and ground geophysical surveys started in the third quarter on the Burntbush property.

2018 Guidance

As a result of the Company's first nine-month operational results, Detour Gold expects to be within its 2018 guidance for gold production and AISC while TCC are expected to be at the high end or slightly above. For 2018, projected capital expenditures are to be slightly lower than guidance due to delayed spending and the weaker Canadian dollar.



YTD 2018 2018 Guidance Gold production (oz) 462,928 595,000-635,000 Total cash costso($/oz sold) $754 $700-$750 AISCo($/oz sold) $1,181 $1,200-$1,280

Upcoming Events

The Company expects to file a NI 43-101 Technical Report by end of November for the 2018 LOM Plan.

The Special Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled for December 11, 2018 in Toronto. The record date is November 9, 2018.

Senior Management and Director Changes

On August 29, 2018, the Company announced that Alan Edwards, James Gowans and Judy Kirk joined the Board of Directors. To accommodate these additions, Ingrid Hibbard and Robert Doyle stepped down from the Board. In addition, Dale Ekmark joined the Company as Vice President, Mine General Manager.

Technical Information

The scientific and technical content of this news release was reviewed, verified and approved by Drew Anwyll, P.Eng., Senior Vice President Technical Services, a Qualified Person as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold is an intermediate gold producer in Canada that holds a 100% interest in the Detour Lake mine, a long life large-scale open pit operation. Detour Gold's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol DGC.

Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures

The Company has included certain Non-IFRS measures in this document with no standard meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"): total cash costs, all-in sustaining costs, average realized gold price, adjusted net earnings, adjusted basic net earnings per share and net debt. Refer to Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures in the Company's Q2 2018 MD&A for further information.

The Company believes that these measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, provide investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The non-IFRS measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers.

All-in sustaining costs

The Company believes this measure more fully defines the total costs associated with producing gold. The Company calculates all-in sustaining costs as the sum of total cash costs (as described below), share-based compensation, corporate general and administrative expense, exploration and evaluation expenses that are sustaining in nature, reclamation cost accretion, sustaining capital including deferred stripping, and realized gains and losses on hedges due to operating and capital costs, all divided by the total gold ounces sold to arrive at a per ounce figure.

Total cash costs

Detour Gold reports total cash costs on a sales basis. Total cash costs include production costs such as mining, processing, refining and site administration, agreements with Aboriginal communities, less share-based compensation and net of silver sales divided by gold ounces sold to arrive at total cash costs per gold ounce sold. The measure also includes other mine related costs incurred such as mine standby costs and current inventory write downs. Production costs are exclusive of depreciation and depletion. Production costs include the costs associated with providing the royalty in kind ounces.

All-in sustaining costs and total cash costs do not have any standardized meaning whether under IFRS or otherwise and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. Accordingly, other companies may calculate these measures differently as a result of differences in underlying principles and policies applied. Differences may also arise to a different definition of sustaining versus non-sustaining capital. These measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Total cash costs and AISC reconciliation







Three months ended

Nine months ended





September 30

September 30 In millions of dollars, except where noted 2018 2017

2018 2017















Gold ounces sold

139,821 128,498

437,737 405,681















Total Cash Costs Reconciliation









Production costs

$ 112.2 $ 86.8

$ 331.8 $ 295.0 Less: Share-based compensation (0.4) (0.6)

(0.7) (1.3) Less: Silver sales

(0.2) (0.4)

(0.9) (1.2) Total cash costs

$ 111.6 $ 85.8

$ 330.2 $ 292.5 Total cash costs per ounce sold $ 798 $ 668

$ 754 $ 721















All-in Sustaining Costs Reconciliation









Total cash costs

$ 111.6 $ 85.8

$ 330.2 $ 292.5 Sustaining capital expenditures1 74.8 45.6

166.3 134.2 Accretion on decommissioning and restoration provision - -

0.1 0.1 Share-based compensation 0.4 0.6

0.7 1.3 Realized (gain) loss on operating hedges2 - (5.1)

0.1 (4.4) Corporate administration expense3 5.5 5.3

18.4 17.8 Sustaining exploration expenditures4

0.3 0.5

1.0 1.7 Total all-in sustaining costs $ 192.6 $ 132.7

$ 516.8 $ 443.2 All-in sustaining costs per ounce sold $ 1,377 $ 1,032

$ 1,181 $ 1,092

1Based on property, plant and equipment additions per the cash flow statement, which includes deferred stripping. Non-sustaining capital expenditures included in the cash flow statement have been excluded. Sustaining capital expenditures include the value of commissioned assets with deferred payments. Non-sustaining capital expenditures primarily relate to the West Detour project.

2Includes realized gains and losses on derivative instruments related to operating hedges (foreign exchange and diesel hedges only) as disclosed in the "Derivative instruments" section of this document. These balances are included in the statement of comprehensive earnings, within caption "net finance cost".

3Includes the sum of corporate administration expense, which includes share-based compensation, per the statement of comprehensive earnings, excluding depreciation and certain non-sustaining activities within those figures.

4Includes the sum of sustaining exploration and evaluation expense, which includes share-based compensation, per the statement of comprehensive earnings, excluding depreciation within those figures. Non-sustaining exploration and evaluation expense primarily relates to costs associated with Zone 58N, regional exploration, and Burntbush property.

Average realized price and Average realized margin

Average realized price and average realized margin per ounce sold are used by management and investors use these measures to better understand the gold price and margin realized throughout a period.

Average realized price is calculated as metal sales per the statement of comprehensive earnings and includes realized gains and losses on gold derivatives, less silver sales. Average realized margin represents average realized price per gold ounce sold less total cash costs per ounce sold.







Three months ended

Nine months ended





September 30

September 30 In millions of dollars, except where noted 2018 2017

2018 2017 Metal sales



$ 170.0 $ 164.0

$ 563.2 $ 507.8 Realized (gain) loss on gold contracts

- (0.1)

- (0.1) Silver sales



(0.2) (0.4)

(0.9) (1.2) Revenues from gold sales

$ 169.8 $ 163.5

$ 562.3 $ 506.5 Gold ounces sold

139,821 128,498

437,737 405,681 Average realized price per gold ounce sold

$ 1,214 $ 1,273

$ 1,285 $ 1,248 Less: Total cash costs per gold ounce sold

(798) (668)

(754) (721) Average realized margin per gold ounce sold

$ 416 $ 605

$ 531 $ 527

Adjusted net earnings (loss) and Adjusted basic net earnings (loss) per share

Adjusted net earnings (loss) and adjusted basic net earnings (loss) per share are used by management and investors to measure the underlying operating performance of the Company. Presenting these measures from period to period helps management and investors evaluate earnings trends more readily in comparison with results from prior periods.

Adjusted net earnings (loss) is defined as net earnings adjusted to exclude specific items that are significant, but not reflective of the underlying operations of the Company, including: the impact of foreign exchange gains and losses, unrealized and non-cash fair value gains and losses of financial instruments, accretion on long-term debt, impairment provisions and reversals thereof, and other unusual or non-recurring items. The tax effect of adjustments, as well as the impact of foreign exchange translation on non-monetary assets related to deferred taxes, is presented in the income and mining tax adjustments line.

Adjusted basic net earnings (loss) per share is calculated using the weighted average number of shares outstanding under the basic method of earnings per share as determined under IFRS.







Three months ended

Nine months ended





September 30

September 30 In millions of dollars and shares, except where noted



2018 2017

2018 2017















Basic weighted average shares outstanding



175.2 174.7

175.1 174.7















Adjusted net earnings (loss) and Adjusted basic net earnings (loss) per share reconciliation

















Earnings before taxes



$ 6.0 $ 32.5

$ 75.0 $ 59.4 Adjusted for:















Fair value gain of the convertible notes1



- -

- (0.9)

Accretion on debt1



0.2 7.8

1.2 23.1

Non-cash unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments2



(1.1) 0.4

1.7 (1.5)

Foreign exchange (gain) loss1



(1.3) (3.2)

2.1 (5.9) Adjusted earnings before taxes



$ 3.8 $ 37.5

$ 80.0 $ 74.2

















Income and mining taxes (expense) recovery



6.7 8.6

(43.6) 12.2

Income and mining tax adjustments



(12.0) (19.0)

11.6 (38.1) Adjusted income and mining tax expense



$ (5.3) $ (10.4)

$ (32.0 ) $ (25.9)











Adjusted net earnings (loss)



$ (1.5) $ 27.1

$ 48.0 $ 48.3 Adjusted basic net earnings (loss) per share



$ (0.01) $ 0.15

$ 0.27 $ 0.27

1Balance included in the statement of comprehensive earnings caption "Net finance cost". The related financial statements include a detailed breakdown of "Net finance cost".

2Includes unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments as disclosed in the "Derivative Instruments" note in the related financial statements. The balance is grouped with "Net finance cost" on the statement of comprehensive earnings.

Net Debt

Net debt is comprised of the face value of the Company's long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, the Company and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's financial position and its ability to take on new debt in the future, purchase new assets or withstand adverse economic conditions. The following table provides a reconciliation of net debt:







September 30 December 31 In millions of dollars



2018 2017













Long-term debt face value



$ 250.0 $ 270.0 Less: cash and cash equivalents





(156.3)

(134.1) Net Debt



$ 93.7 $ 135.9

Additional IFRS Financial Performance Measures

The Company has included the additional IFRS measure "Earnings from mine operations" in the news release. The Company believes that this measure provides useful information to investors as an indication of the Company's principal business activities before consideration of how those activities are financed, sustaining capital expenditures, corporate administration expense, exploration and evaluation expenses, loss on disposal of assets, finance income and costs, and taxation.

