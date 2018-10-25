Vista Gold Corp. Agrees to Defer Guadalupe de los Reyes Option Payment

DENVER, Oct. 24, 2018 - Vista Gold Corp. (TSX & NYSE American: VGZ) ("Vista" or the "Company") today announced that it has agreed to extend the due date for the second $1.5 million option payment for the Guadalupe de los Reyes gold / silver project in Sinaloa, Mexico (the "GdlR Project") by six months to April 23, 2019. As consideration for the deferral, the Company will receive an additional $150,000 in cash, $50,000 of which was paid to Vista on October 24, 2018 and $100,000 of which Minera Alamos Inc. ("Minera Alamos") has agreed to pay by January 23, 2019. In addition, Minera Alamos has agreed to pay interest at a rate of 1.5% per month on the unpaid balance of the $1.5 million payment beginning January 24, 2019.

On October 24, 2017, we announced the closing of the option agreement, wherein Vista granted Minera Alamos an exclusive option to earn a 100% interest in the GdlR Project by, among other things, making payments totaling $6.0 million comprised of a payment of $1.5 million made at the execution of the option agreement, two successive payments of $1.5 million each to be made at the one-year and two-year anniversaries of the option agreement, and a final $1.5 million payment to be made before the four-year anniversary of the option agreement. To date, the Company has received the initial $1.5 million payment as partial consideration for the GdlR Project and $50,000 as partial consideration for the six month deferral of the second payment.

Frederick H. Earnest, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Minera Alamos has made good progress in advancing the GdlR Project. We believe the additional consideration they have offered demonstrates their commitment to the planned development of the project."

All dollar amounts in this press release are in U.S. dollars.

About Vista Gold Corp.

The Company is a well-funded gold project developer. Our principal asset is our flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest undeveloped gold project in Australia.

Forward Looking Statements

