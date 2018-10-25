Starcore Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, Oct. 24, 2018 - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX:SAM) (“Starcore” or the “Company”) reports the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on October 24, 2018.
Shareholders elected all directors nominated by management, as follows:
Director
Percentage of Votes For
Gary Arca
98.67
Robert Eadie
98.68
Jordan Estra
99.72
Salvador Garcia
98.67
Cory Kent
98.74
Tanya Lutzke
98.48
Ken Sumanik
99.71
Federico Villaseñor
99.71
At the Meeting, shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of Starcore and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.
Subsequent to the Meeting, the Board of Directors appointed Robert Eadie as Executive Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Gary Arca as Chief Financial Officer, Salvador Garcia as Chief Operating Officer and Cory Kent as Corporate Secretary.
About Starcore Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. This base of producing assets is complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America. The company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.
ON BEHALF OF STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD.
Signed “Robert Eadie” Robert Eadie, President and Chief Executive Officer
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!