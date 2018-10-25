Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Starcore Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

01:28 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Oct. 24, 2018 - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX:SAM) (“Starcore” or the “Company”) reports the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on October 24, 2018.

Shareholders elected all directors nominated by management, as follows:

Director Percentage of Votes For
Gary Arca 98.67
Robert Eadie 98.68
Jordan Estra 99.72
Salvador Garcia 98.67
Cory Kent 98.74
Tanya Lutzke 98.48
Ken Sumanik 99.71
Federico Villaseñor 99.71

At the Meeting, shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of Starcore and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.

Subsequent to the Meeting, the Board of Directors appointed Robert Eadie as Executive Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Gary Arca as Chief Financial Officer, Salvador Garcia as Chief Operating Officer and Cory Kent as Corporate Secretary.

About Starcore
Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. This base of producing assets is complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America. The company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

ON BEHALF OF STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD.

Signed “Robert Eadie”
Robert Eadie, President and Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

EVAN EADIE
Investor Relations
Telephone: (604) 602-4935 ext. 230
Toll Free: 1-866-602-4935
Email: eeadie@starcore.com

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed nor does it accept responsibility
for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Starcore International Mines Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.starcore.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap