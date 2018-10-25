GGX Gold Drilling Intersects 4.63 G/T Gold Over 0.32 Meters COD Vein

VANCOUVER, October 25, 2018 - GGX Gold Corp. (TSX-v: GGX), (OTCQB: GGXXF), (FRA: 3SR2) (the "Company" or "GGX") is pleased to announce it has received remaining analytical results from its 2018 winter diamond drilling program on the Gold Drop property, located near Greenwood, B.C. These include results for drill holes COD18-55 to COD18-60 which tested the area of the COD Vein, located in the Gold Drop Southwest Zone. Eight samples from these holes exceeded 1 gram / tonne (g/t) gold. Previously reported gold intersections (including high grade gold) from the 2018 drilling program include:

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/526329/ggximage1.jpg



Gold bearing quartz vein with high grade gold in drill hole COD18-45

(50.1 g/t gold over 2.05meters)

The analytical results listed below are highlights from drill holes COD18-55 to COD18-60 (intersections greater than 1 g/t gold), testing the continuation of the COD Vein in the area of the 2017 trench at the COD Vein. Since true widths cannot be accurately determined from the information available the core lengths (meters) are reported. The gold, silver and tellurium analyses are reported in grams per tonne (g/t).

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Te (g/t) COD18-55 33.06 33.88 0.82 1 7.34 4.91 COD18-56 28.38 28.68 0.30 3.77 36.3 22.4 COD18-58 59.95 60.57 0.62 3.04 25.8 21.6 COD18-58 72.24 72.54 0.30 1.34 13.64 9.39 COD18-59 24.41 24.73 0.32 4.63 22.4 29 COD18-59 50.64 50.90 0.26 1.18 13.5 10.4 COD18-60 44.07 44.49 0.42 1.85 13.4 8.03 COD18-60 45.51 46.44 0.93 1.31 9.06 5.46

The samples listed in the preceding table include quartz veining (plus or minus calcite) and / or altered granodiorite. Pyrite is present in all samples, both in veining and wall rock.

The 2018 winter drilling program focused on testing and defining the COD Vein, a Dentonia/Jewel style quartz vein. Trenching during 2017 exposed the northeast – southwest striking COD Vein for over 160 meter strike length. The majority of the drill holes tested the COD Vein with significant levels of gold, silver and tellurium intersected in numerous holes as reported in News Releases of May 29, June 14, June 27, July 11, July 19, July 25, August 1, August 9, August 15, August 22, August 30 and September 6. These included holes in the area of the 2017 trench and holes southwest of the 2017 trench. More significant gold intersections (core length) from the 2018 winter program at the COD Vein are as follows:

COD18-3: 14.62 g/t Au over 2.1 meters

COD18-26: 10.3 g/t Au over 1.4 meter recovered core (within 2.35 meter interval)

COD18-28: 11.3 g/t Au over 0.51 meters

COD18-33: 8.65 g/t Au over 2.98 meters

COD18-34: 6.16 g/t Au over 3.41 meters

COD18-37: 8.23 g/t Au over 3.95 meters

COD18-45: 50.1 g/t Au over 2.05 meters

COD18-46: 54.9 g/t Au over 1.47 meters

COD18-49: 9.52 g/t Au over 1.47 meters

COD18-54: 7.60 g/t Au over 1.66 meters

The 2018 drilling program also tested the continuation of the Everest Vein, which is located southwest of the COD Vein worksite. The Everest Vein was first discovered by Company prospectors during the 2017. Chip samples collected in 2017 across the approximate 0.4 meter wide vein exposure returned up to 52.8 g/t gold and 377 g/t silver while a grab sample of a quartz vein boulder broken off the outcrop by the excavator returned 81.8 g/t gold and 630 g/t silver (News Release of August 21, 2017).

The Everest Vein 2018 drill holes are located approximately 350 to 800 meters south of the area of 2017 and 2018 COD Vein drill holes. High gold intersections (core length) from the 2018 winter drill program at the Everest Vein include:

EVE18-5: 10.55 g/t Au over 0.45 meters

EVE18-12: 12.45 g/t Au over 0.85 meters

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/526329/ggximage2.png

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/526329/ggximage3.png

In addition to the gold discovered by the Company at the COD and Everest veins, gold mineralization is reported in quartz veins in the east and north regions of the property. These include the Gold Drop, North Star and the Silent Friend quartz veins in the east region of the property and Amandy, Roderick Dhu, Lady of the Lake, Lake View and Moonlight in northern region of the property. High grade gold is reported for historic samples at some of these veins with samples reported to exceed 1 oz. / ton gold. Historic gold production occurred at the Gold Drop, North Star, Amandy and Roderick Dhu veins.

Drill core from the 2018 winter program was geologically logged and sampled. Drill core was sawn in half with half core samples submitted for analysis and remaining half core stored in a secure location. Core samples were delivered to the ALS Minerals laboratory in Vancouver to be analyzed for gold by Fire Assay – AA. Samples exceeding 100 g/t gold were re-analyzed for gold by Fire Assay – Gravimetric Finish. The samples were also analyzed for 48 Elements by Four Acid ICP-MS. Samples exceeding 100 g/t silver were re-analyzed for silver by Four Acid ICP-AES. One sample from COD18-46 exceeded 1500 g/t silver and was re-analyzed for silver by Fire Assay – Gravimetric Finish. Quality control (QC) samples were inserted at regular intervals.

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

SOURCE: GGX Gold Corp.