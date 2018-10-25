Copper Fox Completes Sampling Program at Mineral Mountain

CALGARY, Oct. 25, 2018 - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (“Copper Fox” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CUU – OTC-Pink: CPFXF) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Desert Fox Copper Inc. (“Desert Fox”), are pleased to provide an update on a recently completed mapping and sampling program on Copper Fox’s 100% owned Mineral Mountain copper project located approximately 15 miles east of Florence, Arizona (see news release dated June 25, 2018).



Highlights:

61 new porphyry style copper showings have been sampled.

The mineralized “footprints” for Target #1 and Target #2 have been expanded and remain open.

A N20W trending regional scale fault truncates the coincident 2016 mineralized area and historical Induced Polarization anomaly to the west.

A new area (400m by 600m and open) of porphyry style mineralization has been located approximately 400m south of the 2016 mineralized area on the west side of the N20W trending fault.

The Laramide intrusives hosting the zones of porphyry style copper mineralization occurs in a regional scale north trending 3 kilometer wide extension zone.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, “The new copper occurrences combined with the additional structural and alteration data has significantly advanced our understanding of the structural setting and controls on the porphyry mineralization at Mineral Mountain. The discovery of a new area of porphyry style mineralization to the south and west of the N20W fault suggests a much larger porphyry ‘footprint’ for the property. Pending receipt of the analysis from the recent program, additional mapping and sampling are planned to define the extent of the copper mineralization in the three mineralized areas located to date.”

The objective of the program was to expand the area of porphyry style mineralization in Target #1 and Target #2 as well as investigate those areas sampled during the reconnaissance work completed in 2015 and 2016 that yielded indications of porphyry style mineralization.

Geological Model:

The current geological model for the project is that the surface mineralization indicates a “leach cap” sitting above a buried porphyry copper system (see news release dated April 30, 2018).

Structural Control:

The Laramide age intrusives hosting the three areas of porphyry style mineralization is located in a broad (3km wide) zone of crustal extension. Two of the three mineralized areas are located along a regional scale, N20W trending fault. Mapping suggests that horizontal offset along the N20W fault could be up to 600m.

Mineralization:

The copper mineralization located during the recent program is hosted in quartz veins, quartz veinlets, sheeted quartz veins (with and without potassic alteration envelopes), malachite veins and veinlets (of variable thickness), as staining on numerous fractures planes and disseminations in potassic and phyllic altered Laramide age Granodiorite/Quartz Monzonite. Malachite staining occurs in a number of locations in Precambrian diabase in proximity to the Laramide age intrusives.

The main copper minerals are malachite chrysocolla, chalcocite, minor azurite and rare chalcopyrite. Gangue minerals include goethite after pyrite and jarosite. Epidote veining (2-8mm wide) occurs in a number of areas.

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company’s non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

