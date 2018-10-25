American Manganese Inc. to Attend and Exhibit at the New Orleans Investment Conference on Nov 1-4, 2018

SURREY, October 25, 2018 - Larry W. Reaugh,President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc. ("AmericanManganese" or "AMY" or the "Company"), (TSX.V: AMY; OTC-US: AMYZF; FSE: 2AM),is pleased to announce that the Company will be exhibiting and meeting withpotential investors in booth 229 at the New Orleans Investment Conference thatwill be held at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside on November 1-4, 2018.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a diversified specialty andcritical metal company focused on capitalizing on its patented intellectualproperty through low cost production and recovery of electrolytic manganeseproducts throughout the world, and recycling of spent electric vehicle lithiumion rechargeable batteries.

Interest inthe Company's patented process has adjusted the focus of American ManganeseInc. toward the application ofits patented technology for otherpurposes and materials.AmericanManganese Inc. aims to capitalize on its patented technology and proprietaryknow-how to become the industry leader in recycling spent electric vehiclelithium ion batteries and recovering 100% of the cathode metals such as:Lithium-Cobalt, Lithium-Cobalt-Nickel-Manganese, Lithium-Cobalt-Aluminum andLithium-Manganese (Please see the Company's July 25,2018 Business Plan for further details).

