AM Resources unveils its brand-new website

MONTREAL, Oct. 25, 2018 - AM Resources Corp. (“AM” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: AMR) (Frankfurt: 76A) is pleased to announce the launch of its new website, www.am-resources.com, which will increasingly become the primary showcase for the Corporation’s activities in Colombia.
“This site is one of many initiatives that we are moving ahead with to increase the Corporation's visibility in the financial community,” said Dominic Voyer, President and CEO of AM Resources. “We will be populating the site with additional content over the coming months to provide complete information on the Corporation and its projects. We will also boost our efforts to ensure that AM’s vision, growth strategy and initiatives are communicated effectively to our shareholders and potential investors.”
Visitors to the site will also be able to join AM Resources’ mailing list to get the latest news from the Corporation in real time.
About AM Resources Corporation
AM Resources Corp. is a mining company specialized in the acquisition, development and operation of mining properties in Colombia. AM is focusing on Colombia’s excellent mineral potential and favourable political climate to develop its mining activities. The Corporation is also engaged in gold brokerage activities through its subsidiary, AM Resources Trading Corporation.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information:
Dominic Voyer President and Chief Executive Officer 1-514-360-0576 1-844-988-2632 dvoyer@am-resources.com www.am-resources.com
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!