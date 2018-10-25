AM Resources unveils its brand-new website

MONTREAL, Oct. 25, 2018 - AM Resources Corp. (“AM” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: AMR) (Frankfurt: 76A) is pleased to announce the launch of its new website, www.am-resources.com, which will increasingly become the primary showcase for the Corporation’s activities in Colombia.



“This site is one of many initiatives that we are moving ahead with to increase the Corporation's visibility in the financial community,” said Dominic Voyer, President and CEO of AM Resources. “We will be populating the site with additional content over the coming months to provide complete information on the Corporation and its projects. We will also boost our efforts to ensure that AM’s vision, growth strategy and initiatives are communicated effectively to our shareholders and potential investors.”

Visitors to the site will also be able to join AM Resources’ mailing list to get the latest news from the Corporation in real time.

About AM Resources Corporation

AM Resources Corp. is a mining company specialized in the acquisition, development and operation of mining properties in Colombia. AM is focusing on Colombia’s excellent mineral potential and favourable political climate to develop its mining activities. The Corporation is also engaged in gold brokerage activities through its subsidiary, AM Resources Trading Corporation.

