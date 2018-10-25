First Cobalt Releases Video on Iron Creek Project

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2018 - First Cobalt Corp. (TSX-V: FCC, ASX: FCC, OTCQX: FTSSF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of a corporate video profiling its flagship asset, the 100%-owned Iron Creek Cobalt Project in Idaho, USA. The video is now available on the Company's website (http://www.firstcobalt.com/investors/media-gallery/videos/) and social media sites.

The video includes interviews with the senior leadership team describing what makes Iron Creek a unique cobalt asset. In May 2018, the White House issued an Executive Order designating cobalt as a critical mineral. As federal agencies seek ways to reduce U.S dependency on foreign sources of cobalt, projects such as Iron Creek in mining-friendly Idaho support a strategy to reduce American strategic vulnerability.

On September 26, 2018, the Company announced an Inferred Resource estimate at Iron Creek of 26.9 million tonnes grading 0.11% cobalt equivalent (0.08% Co and 0.30% Cu containing 46.2 million pounds of cobalt and 176.2 million pounds of copper) under a base case scenario that is pit constrained and has deeper underground resources. Drilling is ongoing to extend the strike length of the mineralized zone from over 500 metres to over 1,000 metres and test down dip extensions of known cobalt-copper zones from 150 metres to over 300 metres below surface. An updated resource estimate is anticipated in early 2019.

Significant infrastructure is in place to support multiple drills, including 600 metres of underground development and an all-weather road connecting the project to a state highway. The Iron Creek property consists of patented mining claims surrounded by unpatented mining claims covering an area of 1,698 acres.

About First Cobalt

First Cobalt a North American pure-play cobalt company whose flagship asset is the Iron Creek Cobalt Project in Idaho, USA, which has Inferred mineral resources of 26.9 million tonnes grading 0.11% cobalt equivalent. The Company's other assets include 50 past-producing mines in the Canadian Cobalt Camp and the only permitted cobalt refinery in North America capable of producing battery materials.

On behalf of First Cobalt Corp.

Trent Mell

President & Chief Executive Officer

