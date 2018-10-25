New Alderon Director and President of HBIS Canada, Zhou (Wayne) Wei, Takes Up His Post and Immediately Engages Stakeholders of the Kami Project

MONTREAL, Oct. 25, 2018 - Alderon Iron Ore Corp. (TSX: IRON) ("Alderon" or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it and The Kami Mine Limited Partnership (“Kami LP”) welcome Mr. Zhou (Wayne) Wei as Vice President, Finance & Procurement (China) of Kami LP. Since joining the Board of Directors at the Company’s AGM in Montreal this June, Mr. Zhou succeeded Mr. Wang (Jeff) Jinhui as the new President of HBIS International Holding (Canada) Co. Ltd. (“HBIS Canada”), and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

(from left to right): Tayfun Eldem, President, CEO and Director of Alderon, Zhou (Wayne) Wei, President of HBIS Canada and Director of Alderon, and Xinneng (David) Li, Vice President, Asia Pacific Affairs of Alderon.



(from left to right): Tayfun Eldem, President, CEO and Director of Alderon, Zhou (Wayne) Wei, President of HBIS Canada and Director of Alderon, Pierre D. Gagnon, President and CEO of Sept-Îles Port, and Xinneng (David) Li, Vice President, Asia Pacific Affairs of Alderon.





Mr. Zhou has almost 15 years of experience in the steel industry. Prior to his appointment as President of HBIS Canada, Mr. Zhou served as Manager of the Export Department for the HBIS group. Mr. Zhou holds an Industry Management Engineering degree from Hebei University of Science and Technology.

“Alderon is very pleased with its long-term partnership with HBIS. Mr. Zhou’s appointment to the Board represents a continued commitment from HBIS to develop the Kami Iron Ore Project,” says Mark Morabito, Chairman of Alderon. “We also would like to thank Mr. Jinhui for his exemplary service over the past several years to help de-risk the project which helped advance the Kami Project through its development stage towards becoming a high-quality, iron ore mine.”

“Mr. Zhou’s expertise in steel operations and management of iron ore importing and exporting will further strengthen our potential to finance the remainder of the capital for the Kami Project through global financial markets,” added Tayfun Eldem, Alderon’s President and CEO. “I am delighted to have Mr. Zhou as a member of the Kami LP executive team and look forward to working with him as we advance the Kami Project towards our shared goal of making it a global supplier of premium-quality iron ore concentrates.”

Mr. Zhou’s first order of business as Vice President, Finance & Procurement (China) for Kami LP, was an aerial tour of the Kami Project, the neighboring operations, and the existing road, rail and power infrastructure. The site visit was followed by a roundtable forum hosted by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Department of Natural Resources, where discussions centered around the Province’s new strategic plan for the mining industry. In addition, Mr. Zhou was introduced to the Labrador West Chamber of Commerce and several local business leaders during a luncheon where Mr. Eldem presented on the factors impacting the global iron ore market and the growing demand for high-grade iron ore. While in western Labrador, Mr. Zhou also met with the Mayors and Chief Administrative Officers of the towns of Labrador City and Wabush, and discussed the plans for the Kami Project.

Mr. Zhou and members of Alderon’s executive team then travelled to Sept-Îles, Québec, for a tour of the Port of Sept-Îles facilities, led by its President and CEO, Pierre D. Gagnon. The Port of Sept-Îles is an important component of Québec's maritime system and is integral to the iron ore value chain that originates in the Labrador Trough and reaches the seaborne market via Sept-Îles. Alderon has contributed $20.5 million towards the construction of the new loading facility owned and operated by the Port Authority of Sept-Îles and has a long-term contract to ship 8 million tonnes per annum of concentrates through the deep-sea port.

Mr. Zhou commented, “The site visits and stakeholder meetings in western Labrador and Sept-Îles, Québec, allowed me to see first-hand the true potential of the Labrador Trough as a global supplier of premium iron ore products. The engagement also allowed me to gain an appreciation for what responsibilities we have to their communities and how the mining industry can help grow their respective economies by developing the Labrador Trough.” He added, “The strategic partnership with Alderon, through which we plan to jointly develop the Kami Project, will create significant value for both HBIS and Alderon shareholders, as well as the communities in which we plan to operate.”

Members of Alderon’s executive team at the top of the ship loader at the Port of Sept-Îles as part of a tour of the facilities. (from left to right): Tayfun Eldem, President, CEO and Director of Alderon, Zhou (Wayne) Wei, President of HBIS Canada and Director of Alderon, and Xinneng (David) Li, Vice President, Asia Pacific Affairs of Alderon.

Members of Alderon’s executive team outside the headquarters for Port of Sept-Îles with President and CEO, Pierre D. Gagnon. (from left to right): Tayfun Eldem, President, CEO and Director of Alderon, Zhou (Wayne) Wei, President of HBIS Canada and Director of Alderon, Pierre D. Gagnon, President and CEO of Sept-Îles Port, and Xinneng (David) Li, Vice President, Asia Pacific Affairs of Alderon.

About Alderon Iron Ore Corp.



Alderon is a leading iron ore development company in Canada. The Kami Project, owned 75% by Alderon and 25% by HBIS through The Kami Mine Limited Partnership, is located within Canada’s premier iron ore district, the Labrador Trough, and is surrounded by three producing iron ore mines. Its port handling facilities are located in Sept-Îles, the leading iron ore port in North America. HBIS is Alderon’s strategic partner in the development of the Kami Project and China’s second largest steel producer.

For more information on Alderon, please visit our website at www.alderonironore.com.

