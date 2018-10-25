United Battery Metals Provides Vanadium Exploration Update

VANCOUVER, October 23, 2018 - United Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: UBM, OTC PINK: UBMCF, FWB: 0UL) ("United Battery Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it plans to commence an extensive exploration program at its flagship Wray Mesa Project, located on the Colorado Plateau and situated in westernmost Colorado and eastern Utah within the vanadium-rich Uravan Mineral Belt. The project is additionally situated within the prolific La Sal Creek Mining District, a district well-known for its anomalously-high vanadium to uranium ratios. The Company intends to complete an initial exploration program designed to identify drill targets that will confirm historic findings. The initial program will include detailed geologic mapping, surface reconnaissance, and geochemical sampling.This acquired information will guide secondary drilling programs to help define the overall potential of these mineralized prospects and the best strategy to advance the property.

Apart from size of the deposits there, the other key benefit of exploring in the La Sal Creek Mining District is that the region is readily accessible and has all of the key necessities for exploration, development and mining currently in-place. This includes all key infrastructure such as mills, roads, power lines and, most importantly, people with a wealth of mining experience.Moreover, the governments of Colorado and Utah are supportive of mining. Combined with these positive factors, the Company has a depth of local experience amongst its board of directors and advisory board.

"United Battery Metals is very pleased to commence its exploration program on the Wray Mesa Project. The company conducted extensive due diligence in acquiring the project and believes there is significant potential for uranium and vanadium mineralization," said President and CEO, Matthew Rhoades. "Further, we are taking advantage of our director, Mr. Anthony A. Kovschak’s local knowledge and expertise".

The Company will provide further information as it becomes available and will release updates on the progress of its exploration efforts over the coming weeks.

Qualified Person

Mr. Anthony A. Kovschak, CPG is the qualified person as defined under NI 43-101. Mr. Kovschak has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

The Company's common shares trade on the OTC Markets Group Inc.'s over-the-counter market in the United States and are DTC eligible with the Depository Trust Company (DTC), under the symbol UBMCF.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

UNITED BATTERY METALS CORP.

/s/ Matthew Rhoades

Matthew Rhoades

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please telephone: (604) 428-9063

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements relating to the Company’s intention to explore and develop the Wray Mesa Property and the results of any such exploration and development. Although the Company believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: United Battery Metals Corp.

