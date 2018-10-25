Technical Report on Namdini Gold Project Filed on Sedar

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2018 - Cardinal Resources Limited (ASX/TSX: CDV) ("Cardinal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report in respect of the Namdini Pre-Feasibility Study announced on 18 September 2018.



The NI 43-101 Technical Report can be viewed under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.cardinalresources.com.au.

ABOUT CARDINAL

Cardinal Resources Ltd. (ASX/TSX: CDV) is a West African gold‐focused exploration and development Company which holds interests in tenements within Ghana, West Africa.

The Company is focused on the development of the Namdini Project with a recently announced Maiden Probable Reserve of 4.76Moz and is now advancing the feasibility study supported by additional multi-disciplinary engineering activities.

Exploration programmes are also underway at the Company’s Bolgatanga (Northern Ghana) and Subranum (Southern Ghana) Projects.

For further information contact:

Competent / Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release is based on information compiled and reviewed by Mr. Richard Bray, a Competent Person who is a Registered Professional Geologist with the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a full-time employee of Cardinal Resources Ltd. Mr. Bray has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he has undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 and is a qualified person for the purposes of NI43-101. Mr. Bray is a full-time employee of Cardinal and holds equity securities in the Company. Mr. Bray has consented to the inclusion of the matters in this report based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this press release that relates to Namdini Ore Reserves and mining studies is based on information compiled and reviewed by Mr. Glenn Turnbull, a Competent Person who is a Chartered Engineer and Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a full-time employee of Golder. Mr. Turnbull has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he has undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 and is a qualified person for the purposes of NI43-101. Mr. Turnbull has no economic, financial or pecuniary interest in the company and consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

JORC 2012

This report contains information extracted from the following reports which are available for viewing on the Company’s website www.cardinalresources.com.au:

• 18 September 2018 Cardinal Namdini Pre-Feasibility Study 4.76 Moz Ore Reserve

The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in this report relating to exploration activities and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the exploration activities in those market announcements continue to apply and have not been changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person’s findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

