Exploration Drilling & Exploration Drifting Program Has Commenced

Vancouver, October 25, 2018 - Klondike Silver Corp. (the "Company") (TSX.V:KS): is pleased to report further to the New Release dated August 20, 2018 the Company has commenced exploration drilling and exploration drifting as described in the August 20 news release and in accordance with the BC Mines Act - Permit M-65.

Klondike Silver will be in attendance at the following conferences:

November 9-10, 2018 Munich, Germany

The International Precious Metals and Commodities Show.

Location - Event Area of the Olympic Park in Munich, Germany.

Hours - Friday November 9th Booth #49 10 am to 6 pm

Saturday November 10th Booth #49 10 am to 6 pm

November 15, 2018 Zurich, Switzerland

The Swiss Mining Institute Conference.

Location - Hotel: Baur Au Lac in Zurich, Switzerland.

Address: Talstrasse 1, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland Phone: +41 44 220 50 20

Hours - Thursday November 15th 8:00 am to 3:30 pm

Tom Kennedy Klondike's CEO will be presenting at 12:45 pm.

November 16, 2018 Geneva, Switzerland

The Swiss Mining Institute Conference.

Location - Hotel Metropole in Geneva, Switzerland.

Address: Quai du General-Guisan 34, 1204 Geneve, Switzerland Phone: +41 22 318 32 00

Hours - Friday November 16th 8:00 am to 3:30 pm

Tom Kennedy Klondike's CEO will be presenting at 11:30 am.

We invite you to join us at the above conferences.

For additional show information click the following links:

https://www.edelmetallmesse.com/index.php?lang=en

http://www.swissmininginstitute.ch/

About Klondike Silver

Klondike Silver's royalty-free SILVER LEAD ZINC land package (100 km2) is located in the historic SLOCAN MINING CAMP, southeast British Columbia. It is 138 km north of Teck's Trail BC Lead-Zinc smelter. Based on the British Columbia MINFILE mineral database, sixty-eight (68) of the one hundred and seventy-three (173) past producing Silver Lead Zinc mines in the Slocan Mining Camp are located in the Klondike Silver land package. Klondike Silver has created (with the use of modern technology) the first real opportunity, in the history of the camp, to invest in and properly explore a sizeable portion of one of the most historic mining camps in British Columbia. Klondike considers the Slocan the best under-explored Silver Lead Zinc camp, in Canada. For additional information please visit the Company's website www.klondikesilver.com.

The scientific and technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by David Makepeace, P.Eng., Senior Geologist - Environmental Engineer for Micon International Limited, who is an independent consultant to the Company and Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

