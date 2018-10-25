Global Energy Metals Showcases Investment Exposure to Electric Vehicle and Battery Markets Through Cobalt Investment at Silver & Gold Summit in San Francisco

Vancouver, October 25, 2018 - Global Energy Metals Corp. TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1 ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC") is pleased to announce its participation at the Cambridge House hosted Silver and Gold Summit in San Francisco, United States, where they will be showcasing investment exposure to the growing rechargeable battery and electric vehicle ("EV") markets through cobalt, a key ingredient to battery chemistry.



The event will be taking place Sunday October 28th and Monday October 29th, 2018 with Global Energy exhibiting at booth 504.

In addition, the Company will hold a speaking panel "Mining the EV Revolution; Got Cobalt?" on Monday October 29th at 2:00pm in the Resource Hall. In addition to providing background on corporate milestones achieved and upcoming catalysts the Company will also provide an opportunity for a Q&A session with attendees addressing the opportunity cobalt presents as a way to invest in the accelerated growth in the EV space.

For additional information on the Silver and Gold Summit and to register for the event please visit Cambridge House.

Private Placement:

On September 20th, the Company announced a $500,000 Private Placement with net proceeds being used for the completion of the recently announced cobalt project acquistions, for marketing initiatives as well as general working capital requirements.

The Private Placement will consist of the issuance of a maximum of 6,666,667 units (the "Units") at a subscription price of CAD$0.075 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to purchase an additional Share of the Company for a period of 12 months from the closing date ("Closing Date") at a price of CAD$0.15 subject to acceleration.

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months plus a day from the Closing Date in accordance with applicable securities legislation. Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause whereby if on any 10 consecutive Trading Days occurring after four months and one day has elapsed from the Closing Date, the daily volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company is at least $0.20 per share, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the 30th day after the date on which the Company gives notice to the Subscriber in accordance with the Warrant of such acceleration. Finder's fees may be paid in connection with this Offering. Closing of the Private Placement is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

Global Energy Metals Corporation

(TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals is focused on offering security of supply of cobalt, a critical material to the growing rechargeable battery market, by building a diversified global portfolio of cobalt assets including project stakes, projects and other supply sources. GEMC anticipates growing its business by acquiring project stakes in battery metals related projects with key strategic partners. Global Energy Metals currently owns and is advancing the Werner Lake Cobalt Mine in Ontario, Canada and has entered into an agreement to earn-in to the Millennium Cobalt Project in Mt. Isa, Australia.

